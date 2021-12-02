Park Center CI adapted soccer won two of three matches to take home the third-place trophy Nov. 19-20 at the state tournament at Stillwater High School.
The Pirates, a co-op between Park Center, Maple Grove and Osseo, were the top seed out of the North. They defeated South Suburban 16-9 in the quarterfinals on Nov. 19 but lost a close 6-4 match against Dakota United in the semifinals.
Park Center, which finished 8-1 overall, bounced back with a 14-5 win over Chaska/Chanhassen/Shakopee/Prior Lake in the third-place game.
Miracle Kromah had eight goals in the third-place game to lead the Pirates. Gaetano Sanders added three goals, and Jake Dettman and Alec Singh also had goals. Emilio Hernandez had a goal and an assist.
Josh Klick finished with five saves in the win.
Luis Rudolph had three goals and two assists for the Shooting Stars, and Drew Hennen had two goals. Joe Conley had nine saves.
Kromah had four more Pirate goals in the quarterfinals, but it was Sanders who led in that game with seven goals. Dettman added four goals, and Hernandez collected a goal and two assists. Singh had two assists.
Klick finished with seven saves.
Gabe Imafidon had all nine goals for the Jets, and Lily Gilbertson assisted on one of them. Gener Guzman finished with 24 saves.
Sanders finished with two goals and an assist in the semifinals for the Pirates. Dettman and Singh also had goals, and Klick had 12 saves.
Mark Manwarren finished with five goals for the Hawks, and Myles Johnson had a goal and an assist. Ben Dilley had two assists. Kyle Jacobson had 17 saves.
Lakeville/Burnsville/Farmington won the CI state title 6-3 over Dakota United.
This was the 22nd state appearance for the Pirates, which were called the Park Center/Osseo/Maple Grove 79ers for nine of them. The program has five state titles and five runner-up finishes in its history.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.