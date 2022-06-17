At the 2021 MSHSL state track & field meet, Champlin Park sophomore Richlu Tudee participated in two events, the boys’ 200 meter dash and 4x100 relay.
In the 200, Tudee qualified for the final but finished in ninth. The 4x100 presented a better opportunity to taste success at the top. The Rebels were seeded second in the final heat.
With Tudee as the anchor leg, Champlin Park captured the title in the Class AA 4x100 relay along with Michael Shipman, Edmund Ocansey and Sherifodeen Bolarinwa.
Still with two years remaining in his high school career, Tudee wanted more. He was able to secure a state title on a relay, but getting one individually would mean so much more.
“When I ran my first time at an invitational (this year) I knew I had a pretty good chance of winning state,” Tudee said.
At the Blaine Invitational on May 3, he ran a 10.71 in the 100 meter dash, which would’ve been second at the state meet in 2021. He hovered around that mark throughout the entire season and bested it at the state meet in June.
Tudee’s time of 10.61 at the MSHSL state meet just beat out Rochester Century senior Maximilian Comfere by 0.01 for the state title. It was his first of three gold medals on Saturday, June 11 during the finals portion of the meet.
His next victory came in the 4x100 with three new members from the 2021 team. In came Alvin Thomas, Lorenzo Andrews and Emmit Tutt. Running second this time, Tudee helped the Rebels capture their second-straight title in the event.
They ran a 41.87 which crushed their time of 42.34 from 2021. And it only figures to be faster next year as Andrews is the only senior on the relay.
Tudee wasn’t done yet as the 200 meter dash was the last race on his schedule. He was seeded third after prelims.
It was another tight race with Comfere closing on Tudee at the end, but the Champlin Park junior prevailed for his third gold medal on the day.
“He (Comfere) closes fast so I really had to push,” Tudee said. “I saw him in the corner of my eye.”
There isn’t much left for Tudee to accomplish in track. He’s already won both sprint events and the 4x100 relay twice. But for him, the next goal is simple, to become one of the fastest runners ever in the state.
“My goal for senior year is for sure to break the record in the 100,” he said.
The state record in the 100 is currently held by another Champlin Park athlete. Ibrahim Kabia ran a 10.49 in 2004, the fastest in any class.
Tudee says he will be running with USA Track & Field this summer in hopes of achieving his goal. He says he’ll also be looking to run in college and possibly walking onto the football team wherever he goes, which is the other sport he participates in.
He said he has offers from North Texas, Sacramento State and Iowa.
However Tudee’s senior season plays out, he hopes his competitive nature and determination to succeed will drive him towards becoming one of the best runners in state history.
“I like competing,” Tudee said. “I like going against the best…I’m not a cocky person, I’m just competitive.”
