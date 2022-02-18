Champlin Park sophomore Diego Connell goes for a pin against Park Center eighth-grader Jacob Hansen in the 152-pound match Feb. 11 at Park Center High School. Connell won by pinfall in 1 minute, 50 seconds.
Champlin Park eighth-grader Matt Mayo grapples with Park Center eighth-grader Payton Snyder in a 106-pound match Friday, Feb. 11, at Park Center High School. Mayo pinned Snyder in 3 minutes, 41 seconds.
Champlin Park wrestling graduated its top wrestlers after last season, and that meant that this year’s team would be younger and less experienced.
But even in a 59-18 loss Feb. 11 at Park Center, there were some high points.
Eighth-grader Matt Mayo was able to perform well in a match against eighth-grader Payton Snyder at 106 pounds. Matt Mayo pinned Snyder in 3 minutes, 42 seconds, and he collected two takedowns in the bout.
Sophomore Diego Connell also added a pin win at 152 pounds, defeating eighth-grader Jacob Hansen in 1:10.
Hansen started with a takedown, but Connell scored on a reversal and quickly gained an advantage before putting Hansen on his back for the win.
Sophomore Zach Mayo added the other win on a forfeit at 113 pounds.
Injuries depleted the starting lineup with senior Babasso Bagana (152) and juniors Jackson Myles (138) and Hudson Tetrick (120) not competing in the dual.
The absence of those three makes the Rebels even younger on the mat, which is tough when going up against a team like Park Center that had eight experienced seniors in the starting lineup.
