Champlin Park wrestling only graduated two from its main varsity lineup last season, so several experienced Rebels are expected to lead the team again in 2021.
The season was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic with winter practices not resuming until Jan. 4 and with matches not scheduled to begin until 5 p.m. Friday for a triple dual against Osseo and Waconia at Osseo High School.
Normally by this time, several duals and invitationals would already be finished. And with pandemic protocols still in place with a more localized schedule and no postseason plans confirmed by the Minnesota High School League, this season will be much different for everyone.
Champlin Park should be getting back several wrestlers that already have had success or are on the cusp on putting it all together.
Seniors DJ Myles (182/195 pounds) and Gavin Rosstedt (220 pounds) were both two of the best wrestlers on the team a year ago.
Myles finished with 26 wins, including 14 pins, and just missed state by one spot with a third-place finish in the 7AAA individual section at 195 pounds. Rosstedt finished with 35 wins, including 19 pins, and he took fifth overall at sections at 220.
Sophomore Jackson Myles (106 pounds) finished with 27 wins combined in both varsity and junior varsity matches. He also competed in the Minnesota Ninth Grade and under Wrestling League Region 6 qualifier.
Seniors Alonzo Blanton (126/132 pounds), Theo Gbawo (138/145 pounds), Matthew Knight (145/152 pounds) and Zion Jessee (152/160 pounds) and juniors Hunter Ochs (113 pounds) and Cyrus Dougba (170 pounds) are others who helped in the varsity main lineup last season.
Gbawo finished with 20 wins, and Jessee and Blanton followed with 18 and 17 wins, respectively. Ochs finished with 14 wins, and Knight and Dougba each had six wins.
Joe Tullberg and Cara Diabate graduated after helping at 132 pounds and heavyweight, respectively. Diabate had 12 wins, and Tullberg finished with eight wins.
There were several others that wrestled either limited varsity and junior varsity or only junior varsity that might be in line for more varsity action.
Senior Thomas Sagabay (152/160 pounds) and sophomores Hudson Tetrick (106 pounds) and Heynek Ortiz (160 pounds) all had 14 wins. Ortiz competed in the MNGWL Region 6 qualifier and took fourth overall.
Senior Nick Covey (120 pounds) and sophomore Hussain Issa (126 pounds) each had 10 wins. Issa also competed in the MNGWL region 6 qualifier.
Junior Amira Hayes (132 pounds) has eight wins, and senior Calvin Heitzman (182 pounds) finished with seven victories last season.
Seniors Arthur Pirkle (195 pounds) and DeeDee Sloan (152 pounds) and junior Babasso Bagana (152 pounds) all finished with six wins last season.
Senior Bubba Flett (heavyweight), juniors Warren Sando (heavyweight) and Isaiah Hang (182 pounds), sophomores Benjamin Nelson (220/heavyweight) and Logan Miller (145/152 pounds) and freshman Victor Ortiz (152 pounds) also wrestled some matches last season with all but Hang and Sando earning at least two wins.
Section preview
Champlin Park doesn’t have any ranked wrestlers yet with pre-season ranking being released on Nov. 11 and the second pre-season rankings coming out on Jan. 10.
Forest Lake, Anoka and Coon Rapids are 7AAA section teams that are ranked in the top 12 in Class 3A. Forest Lake is ranked fifth, and Anoka is ranked ninth. Coon Rapids is ranked 10th.
Forest Lake has five individuals ranked. Senior Derrick Cardinal is ranked first at 138 pounds, and senior Tyler Raway is ranked fourth at 195 pounds. Senior Wyatt Nelson is ranked eighth at 182 pounds, and junior Dan Vanacker is ranked third at 145 pounds. Sophomore Jacob Aho is ranked fourth at 120 pounds.
Forest Lake defeated Blaine in the team section tournament and finished sixth overall at state.
Cardinal won a state championship at 126 pounds last season, and Raway was fourth at state at 160 pounds. Aho and Vanacker were both sixth overall at state at 113 and 132 pounds, respectively, and Nelson also made state at 170 pounds.
Anoka has five individuals ranked. Junior Carter Ban is ranked third at 132 pounds, and junior Brendan Howes is ranked fourth at 138 pounds. Junior Jacob Whitaker is ranked sixth at 170 pounds, and junior Tyler Nebelung is ranked fifth at heavyweight. Sophomore Elijah Paulson is ranked fifth at 126 pounds.
Paulson finished fifth at 113 pounds at state last season, and Ban and Howes were sixth at 120 and 126 pounds, respectively. Whitaker and Nebelung both made state at 138 and 220 pounds, respectively.
Coon Rapids has four individuals ranked. Senior Gavin Layton is ranked first at heavyweight, and senior Dalan Jones is ranked fifth at 145 pounds. Senior Demetrius Seals is ranked sixth at 152 pounds, and senior Alex Kowalchyk is ranked fourth at 182 pounds.
Layton was the state runner-up at heavyweight last season, and Kowalchyk finished sixth at state at 145 pounds. Jones and Seals also made state at 152 and 160 pounds.
Andover senior Mitchell Nowlan is ranked fifth at 182 pounds, and senior Aidan Winter is ranked fifth at 220 pounds. Nowland finished fifth at state at 170 pounds last season, and Winter also made state at 195 pounds.
Blaine senior Xavier Powers is ranked ninth at heavyweight, and Cambridge-Isanti freshman Leo Edblad is ranked sixth at 106 pounds.
St. Francis freshman Tyson Charmoli is ranked fifth at 113 pounds. He made state at 106 pounds last season.
Elk River also competes in the 7AAA section.
