Champlin Park wrestling has some talented returners back from last season, but the Rebels also graduated several top athletes that led the team a year ago.
DJ Myles (29 wins) and Gavin Rosstedt (27 wins) were two of the top wrestlers in the state at 182 and 220 pounds, respectively. Myles took third in the 7AAA-8AAA state prelim, and Rosstedt was fourth.
Thomas Saygbay (152) and Isaiah Wong (heavyweight) also had 18 and 17 wins, respectively, but there are wrestlers looking to take another step in 2021-22.
Junior Jackson Myles returns after collecting nine wins at 132 pounds, including five pinfalls, and senior AJ Nabozny returns after earning seven wins at 145.
Junior Heynek Ortiz was at 182 pounds last season and earned nine wins, but he dropped down to 160 now. Sophomore Victor Ortiz had nine wins at 170 pounds and also has 7AAA section experience. He is at 195 now.
Junior Hudson Tetrick won seven times at 120 pounds, and sophomore Mitchell Knight has six wins at 220. Knight is at 170.
Heynek Ortiz, Victor Ortiz, Knight, Nabozny and Tetrick already competed on varsity this season at the Don Meyers Fridley invite.
Sophomore Diego Connell is back at 182 pounds. He had 15 wins, mostly on JV last season, and 10 pinfalls. Senior Babaso Bagana is back at 160 after earning six wins, and senior Alec Joa returns at 152.
Sophomore Nikabu Bagana (138) and eighth-grader Taylor Myles (126) also return.
Several newcomers were added to the roster. Seventh-grader Landon Leonhardt (106), seventh-grader Logan Leonhardt (113), junior Jack Okubo (113), sophomore Zach Mayo (113) and junior Kha Tran (113) are now on the team.
Junior Linnea Prouty and freshmen Chris Foltynski and Khoi Tran are at 120, and freshman Malachi Xiong is at 132. Senior Abenezer Alemedew and sophomore Killian Jesse are at 182 pounds, and senior Ruth Kortee (145) and freshman Jayden Trung (182) are also on the roster.
Mayo and Xiong both wrestled on varsity in the Don Meyers Fridley invite this season.
Section preview
Champlin Park plays in the 7AAA section.
Last season, the format changed to help schools handle the COVID-19 protocols and to limit the numbers in the state championships since it was at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
With the state tournament back at Xcel Energy Center this season, the format is expected to return to normal with the top two wrestlers in each weight class making state.
Fifth-ranked Anoka, eighth-ranked Forest Lake, honorable mention Cambridge-Isanti, Andover, Blaine, Coon Rapids and Elk River join the Rebels in the section.
Anoka’s top wrestlers are senior Brendan Howes (145), junior Eli Paulson (132) and senior Carter Ban (138).
Howes is ranked first at 145 pounds after finishing as the 138-pound state runner-up last season. Paulson is ranked third at 132, and Ban is ranked fifth at 138.
Senior Jacob Whitaker is ranked sixth at 160, and senior Jaden Burandt is ranked eighth at 182. Freshman Gabrielle Bragg is ranked ninth at 106.
Senior Ashton Wollan, sophomore Noah Torgerson, freshman Austin West and eighth-grader Garrett Wittek also advanced to the 7AAA-8AAA state prelims.
Forest Lake gets junior Jacob Aho back. Aho, who took fourth at state at 113 pounds, is ranked fourth at 120.
Senior Dan VanAcker is ranked seventh at 145, and sophomore Parker Lyden is ranked fifth at 113. Sophomore Mark Rendl is ranked seventh at 182.
Seniors Alex Lofgren, Collin McGeary and Jordan Silvera and sophomore Jackson Marr also advanced to the state prelims.
Cambridge-Isanti has sophomore Leo Edblad back. Edblad is ranked sixth at 113. Senior Scott Simpson, junior Treytin Byers and sophomore Braylon Davis and Maverick Henderson also made the state prelims.
Senior Nate Beberg leads Andover, coming in ranked fifth at 220. Senior Josh Surgenor, juniors Jackson Armour and Nolan Israelson and sophomore Brandon Board also made the state prelims.
Blaine has three ranked wrestlers. Senior Luke Studer is ranked second at 138 pounds after taking fourth at state at 132.
Seniors Cooper Larson (132) and Jordyn Greseth-Clendening (152) are ranked sixth and seventh, respectively. Junior Bryce Young also made the state prelims.
Elk River has one ranked wrestler with junior Alex Artmann coming in at No. 10 at 120 pounds.
Coon Rapids brings back state prelims qualifier junior Enoch Madimba.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.