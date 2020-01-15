Champlin Park wrestling finished fourth overall Jan. 4 in the Brooklyn Center/Concordia Academy Invitational at Brooklyn Center High School.
The Rebels finished with three titles and a runner-up finish and had 93 points. Minnetonka won the meet with 224.5 points, while Park Center (200) and Goodhue (153) were second and third.
Freshman Jackson Myles (106), junior Alonzo Blanton (126) and junior Gavin Rosstedt (220) all won titles, and junior DJ Myles (182) took second. Sophomore Hunter Ochs (113) was fifth, and senior Joe Tullberg (132) and junior Zion Jessee (152) were both sixth.
Jackson Myles (7-4) won a 3-0 decision over Minnetonka’s Michael Giovinco in the semifinals and won 3-1 over Richfield’s Jafari Vanier in the first-place match.
Blanton (13-9) won 6-3 against Goodhue’s Makae O’Reilly in the semifinals and won a 14-3 major decision over Park Center’s Abel Vue in the finals.
Rosstedt (16-4) went 3-0 in the tournament. He pinned Goodhue’s Blake Carlson in 1 minute, 45 seconds and Richfield’s Joseph Thompson in 2:31 in the first two rounds. He added a pin in 2:20 over Park Center’s Sam Paye.
DJ Myles (11-5) won a 3-0 decision against Park Center’s Gbolahan Oyetunde in the semifinals, but he fell 7-1 to Minnetonka’s Tyler McReavey in the finals.
Ochs (9-8) pinned Park Center’s Jereis White in the 113-pound fifth-place match. Tullberg (4-11) won an 18-11 decision over Patrick Henry’s Tenzin Choezin for his only win, and Jessee (9-14) won an 11-0 major decision over Goodhue’s Malakye Parker for his only win.
Blaine 59, Champlin Park 9
The Rebels dropped a 59-9 dual match against Blaine on Jan. 10.
Rosstedt won a 3-0 decision over Carter Ho at 220 pounds, and Blanton won a 3-2 decision over Terrence Lemley at 126 pounds. DJ Myles won a 6-2 decision over Andrew Huss at 182 pounds.
Jackson Myles came the next closest to a win, falling 6-4 to Nathan Delaria at 106 pounds.
