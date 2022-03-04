Junior Magnus Wright came the closest to make state Champlin Park wrestling in the 7AAA section meet Feb. 25-26 at Elk River High School.
Wright (12-7) earned a second-place wrestleback in the heavyweight bracket but was pinned in 2 minutes by Cambridge-Isanti’s Scott Simpson.
Wright started with an 8-4 win over Coon Rapids’ freshman Hayden Skillings with three takedowns, and he nearly pulled off a semifinals win, falling 6-4 to Forest Lake’s Colin McGeary in sudden-victory overtime.
Wright had two takedowns in the first period but two penalty points awarded to McGeary in the third forced overtime. McGeary, who eventually won the section title, had a takedown with 12 seconds to go in overtime.
Wright followed that up with a 14-second pin over Blaine’s Elijah Louwagie and a 10-6 win over Skillings in the third-place match. Wright had a reversal, two takedowns and a 2-point nearfall to help him take third.
Sophomore Diego Connell (152) and senior AJ Nabozny (138) also medaled.
Connell (11-9) pinned Cambridge-Isanti’s Keith Hout in 3:22 in his first consolation match and later pinned Blaine’s Jake Heggestad in 3:32 in the fifth-place match.
Nabozny (13-18) was able to reach the podium due to a bye in the consolation bracket.
Junior Heynek Ortiz (160), sophomores Nikabu Bagana (145), Victor Ortiz (182), Mitch Knight (170) and Zach Mayo (113), freshman Malachi Xiong (132) and eighth-grader Matt Mayo (106) also participated.
Matt Mayo closed the season 8-11 overall, and Zach Mayo was 10-24. Xiong was 8-15, and Banaga closed the year at 9-20. Heynek Ortiz was 12-23, and Knight was 6-26. Victor Ortiz closed the season at 8-18.
