Champlin Park wrestling had two participants in the first ever Minnesota State High School League-sanctioned section 5-8 tournament Feb. 19 at Sartell High School.
While no one advanced to state, junior Linnea Prouty did end up placing – taking sixth at 126 pounds.
Prouty had a tough start to the meet by going up against eventual 126-pound section champion Shakopee junior Joel Makem. Makem pinned Prouty in 32 seconds.
Prouty did bounce back in the consolation bracket with a 7-2 decision over Mora freshman Aspen Anderson.
Prouty allowed a takedown in the first period and trailed 2-0 headed into the third. But Prouty stepped up with a reversal, a 2-point near fall and a 3-point near fall for the win.
Prouty was paired with Cambridge-Isanti senior Jordan Goodman in the consolation semifinal. Goodman, the eventual third-place finisher, pinned Prouty in 1:04.
Prouty later fell in a 14-1 major decision to Bemidji senior Allie Lillquist in the fifth-place match.
Eighth-grader Taylor Myles also participated at 120 pounds. Myles was pinned by Mora sophomore Nora Houglum in 5:52 and by Park Center senior Deja Moua in 1:44.
7AAA team section
The Rebels also participated in and hosted the 7AAA team section meet Feb. 19 at Champlin Park High School.
As an eight seed, Champlin Park was paired up with top-seed and eventual section champion Anoka in the first round, falling 75-6 to the Tornadoes.
Despite being pinned nine times and allowing three forfeits, there were some matches with major positives.
The best being at heavyweight as sophomore Isaiah Wright made quick work of junior Grant Chapman with a pin in 37 seconds. Wright scored a takedown and put Chapman on his shoulder very early in the match before getting the pin.
Sophomore Victor Ortiz also had an entertaining match at 182 pounds against sophomore Ian Wittek.
Ortiz had a reversal and a near fall at the end of the first period to build a 7-3 lead and then had an escape in the second to make it 8-3.
Wittek came back with a takedown before the third, and he had a reversal to cut the deficit to 8-7 early in the third. Ortiz did manage to escape to go up 9-7, but he allowed a takedown late in the third and then allowed one in sudden-victory overtime to drop a tough 11-9 decision.
Sophomore Zach Mayo also had an opportunity to earn a win at 113 pounds. Mayo trailed 2-0 but started the second period on top, nearly pinning eighth-grader Cayden Ban and scoring a 3-point near fall.
Ban eventually had a reversal and ended up pinning Mayo in 3:58.
Senior Babasso Bagana battled eighth-ranked senior Jacob Whitaker tough in the first period of their 152-pound match, but a late takedown and 3-point near fall by Whitaker changed the momentum.
Whitaker then went to work in the second with four takedowns before a pin win in 3:31.
Freshman Gabrielle Bragg pinned eighth-grader Matt Mayo in 1:44 at 106 pounds, and eighth-grader Garrett Wittek pinned freshman Khoi Tran in 1:11 at 120 pounds. Third-ranked junior Eli Paulson pinned freshman Malachi Xiong in 42 seconds at 132 pounds, and second-ranked senior Carter Ban pinned senior AJ Nabozny in 1:41 at 138 pounds.
Fourth-ranked senior Brendan Howes added a pin over sophomore Nikabu Bagana in 1:01 at 145 pounds, and senior Logan Jungling pinned junior Heynek Ortiz in 1:00 at 160 pounds. Freshman Luke Dechene also pinned sophomore Mitch Knight in 2:18 at 170 pounds.
Anoka had forfeit wins by freshman Austin West (126), senior Jaden Burandt (195) and senior Sean Jordan (220).
Anoka defeated Andover 66-12 and second-seeded Forest Lake 50-22 to claim the 5AAA team section title.
