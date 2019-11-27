Seniors Sami Hilley, Hannah Prasky and Jordan Stalpes were all named to the first-team All-Northwest Suburban Conference team this season, and senior Megan Panser was named an honorable mention.
Hilley (middle blocker/setter) finished 2019 with 531 assists, 311 kills, 31 aces and 53 blocks (43 assisted). She also had 183 digs.
Hilley moved to setter this season following the graduation of Izzy Ashburn, who now plays for Wisconsin, and she followed in her sister Sidney’s footsteps at the position. Sidney Hilley also plays at Wisconsin.
Hilley’s versatility was key for the Rebels new-look team in 2019, as she brought experience from the 2018 state championship team.
Stalpes (outside hitter) and Prasky (middle blocker) also played roles in the 2018 state title, and they remained top contributors this season.
Stalpes finished with 367 kills, 37 aces, 285 digs and 32 blocks (30 assisted). Prasky had 173 kills, 60 blocks (57 assisted) and also had 33 digs.
Panser filled the libero position this season after the graduation of Kaity Weimerskirch, who plays at Illinois State now.
Panser finished with a team-high 407 digs and also had 78 assists and 33 aces.
