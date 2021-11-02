It was not a normal 3-0 sweep Oct. 28 as sixth-ranked Champlin Park volleyball advanced to the 5AAAA section final.
The second-seeded Rebels (23-6 overall) won the first set against third-seeded Maple Grove 25-13, but the next two sets were much closer.
The Crimson erased an eight-point deficit to get to within a point before falling 25-22 in the second set, and the third set went back-and-forth until Champlin Park came away with a 32-30 win.
“I am really proud of the girls,” coach John Yunker said. “They just kept battling, which is great.”
The win of course set up Wednesday’s section final between undefeated, top-ranked Wayzata (30-0) and Champlin Park, which happened after the Sun Post’s Monday deadline.
Wayzata is a team that Yunker said would have been the favorite to win a state title last year had the season not been shortened and then canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And the two teams played Oct. 11 with the Trojans winning three games to one.
But the match against Maple Grove certainly helped set the Rebels up for the contested match of section powerhouses.
Champlin Park jumped out to an 18-10 lead in the second set with four kills by senior middle blocker/right-side hitter Claire Caswell.
Freshman setter/left-outside hitter Reese Axness added an ace, and sophomore middle blocker/left-outside hitter Lily Riese collected two kills in that early part of the set. Freshman right-outside hitter Carly Gilk had a kill and an ace, and senior right-outside hitter Ellie Schmidt added a few kills, as well.
But Maple Grove went on a 10-2 run to cut the deficit to 21-20 with the passing and serves received causing some problems on the Rebels’ side. Caswell and Schmidt kills did help Champlin Park end ona 4-1 run to take the set 25-22.
The third set was even more challenging with 11 lead changes.
Junior left-outside hitter Hanson had two kills and an ace early on, and Gilk and Scmidt added kills. Senior defensive specialist Allison Kopp had an ace, and senior left-outside hitter Jordan Kirpach and Riese also had kills to help push the lead to 13-12.
Senior libero Kylie Stremmel added an ace, and Hanson and Riese kills led to a 17-12 advantage.
The Rebels jumped ahead 21-14 with Caswell and Riese kills along the way, but the Crimson came all the way back. Down 24-20, Maple Grove scored four straight points.
The Crimson tied the game again at 25-25 and took 27-26, 29-28 and 30-29 leads before three straight points leading to the 32-30 win for Champlin Park.
Yunker was definitely happy to not have to go to a fourth set.
“Momentum is huge in this game, and they just kept coming,” Yunker said. “The second set was closer than the first one, and then obviously the third one. I’m like, ‘If they win that one, then the fourth one is going to be another battle.’”
Caswell clinched it for the Rebels with a kill that started a celebration that included the student section storming the court in Halloween costumes.
Yunker said that they knew it was “weird” to not have fans last season, but it was hard to realize just how strange it was until fans came back this year.
“It definitely helped them bring the energy level up and feed off them for sure,” Yunker said.
The first set went very well for Champlin Park with a couple of kills by Gilk, a couple of aces by Hanson, an ace by Kopp and a kill by Riese leading to a 14-8 lead.
Hanson had a few more kills and another ace, and Schmidt had a kill and a block to push the lead to 20-12.
Kirpach and Gilk had kills to help finish the set, and Riese had a kill and a block to help lead to the 25-13 win.
Yunker said that the Rebels might have been aided by the Crimson’s bus being late, which may have thrown off Maple Grove to start the match.
“I mean they’re a very good team, very well-coached, but I know how it is,” Yunker said. “When your team is out of it a little bit, it takes a little time to get back into it. Maybe that was helpful, and we’ll take it.”
Champlin Park 3, Armstrong 0
The Rebels started the 5AAAA tournament Oct. 26 with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-16) sweep over Robbinsdale Armstrong.
Caswell had 14 kills, and Gilk and Hanson each chipped in nine.
Kopp had 15 assists, and Axness added 13, and Riese led the team with three aces. Stremmel and Gilk both added two.
Axness led with nine digs, and junior defensive specialist Sara Moberg had seven digs. Stremmel and Gilk each had five digs.
Section final preview
Yunker said that in order to play well against Wayzata and avenge an earlier loss this season, the Rebels will need to stay aggressive.
The Trojans are a team that have high athleticism and there are several hitters to defend against.
“They are going to bring it all the way across the net, and we are going to have to be ready to go,” Yunker said. “I think the biggest thing will be that we just have to stay aggressive and not be on our heels all the time. We’re going to make mistakes and that’s OK, but they’re not going to make many mistakes if we are not pressuring them.”
Yunker added that Champlin Park is not the first team that will have tried that strategy against Wayzata this season, but that is the only way to push them.
“Otherwise, there’s going to be a lot of big swings coming our way, because if they can do what they want to do, there are just too many options along the net,” Yunker said. “We can’t defend everything.”
The Trojans have five players with over 100 kills this season – seniors Katy Riviere (216), Sierra Moore (197), Emma Goerger (150), and Mel Goldstein (142) and sophomore Avery Jesewitz (119).
Sophomore setter Stella Swanson has 738 assists and 49 aces. Goldstein, Swenson and Goerger also have over 40 total blocks.
