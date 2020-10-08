Champlin Park volleyball is having a 2020 fall season after all following the Minnesota State High School League board of directors’ ruling on Sept. 21 to reinstate the season.
The season was initially suspended until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the MSHSL changed that ruling and set the guidelines for a shortened fall season that will not have a state tournament.
The Rebels open the season at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, against Maple Grove.
The 2020 season will be about doing well in the Northwest Suburban Conference and challenging for a section title.
Champlin Park is expected to bring back seniors defensive specialist Lexi Steffes, middle hitter Kyla Shedenhelm and outside hitter Taylor Hillman; juniors defensive specialist Kylie Stremmel, setter Malena Bakritges, setter Allie Kopp and right-side hitter Ellie Schmidt; and sophomore outside hitter Marlie Hanson from 2019.
The Rebels graduated eight players from last season – including Sami Hilley, Jordan Stalpes and Hannah Prasky who were all key players to help win the 2018 state title.
Bakritges is expected to be the starting setter after collecting 321 assists, 176 digs and 13 aces in 2019.
Hillman, Hanson and Schmidt are some of the top hitters expected back. Hillman had 69 kills and 28 digs, and Hanson added 56 kills and 37 digs last year. Schmidt finished with 20 kills and 21 digs in 2019.
