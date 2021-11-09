Champlin Park volleyball might have made state in several other sections, but they had to take on undefeated and top-ranked Wayzata Nov. 3 in the 5AAAA final.
The Rebels (23-7 overall) knocked off several ranked teams this season – including No. 7 Lakeville North, No. 8 East Ridge and No. 10 Prior Lake – and that led them to enter the section final ranked sixth in Class 4A.
But Wayzata, which also defeated Champlin Park during the regular season, proved to be too much in a 3-0 (19-25, 17-25, 12-25) loss at Osseo High School.
The Trojans’ attack is a big reason why they are state favorites in Class 4A this season, and they most likely would have been favorites in 2020 had there been a state tournament.
The senior-laden squad made things tough on a solid Rebels team that has a lot of young talent.
Freshman right-outside hitter Carly Gilk led Champlin Park with nine kills, and junior left-side hitter Marlie Hanson added seven. Senior middle blocker/right-outside hitter Claire Caswell had five kills, and senior left-outside hitter Jordan Kirpach and senior right-outside hitter Ellie Schmidt each had four kills.
Senior Allie Kopp had 17 assists, and freshman Reese Axness had 11. Gilk led the Rebels with two aces, and senior Kylie Stremmel had one.
Stremmel also added 13 digs, and Kopp and Axness chipped in with seven apiece. Hanson had five digs. Sophomore middle blocker/left-side hitter Lily Riese and Gilk both had blocks.
Seniors Adison Kapitzke, McKenna Thorup, Caswell, Kirpach, Kopp, Schmidt and Stremmel all played in their final high school matches with the latter four all playing key minutes in matches this season.
But several key players expected to return are younger. Gilk and Hanson led the Rebels in kills and aces this season, and Axness had over 400 assists. Axness and junior Sara Moberg also were in the top five in aces on the team.
Moberg led Champlin Park in digs, and Hanson and Axness were in the top four. Gilk and Riese were in the top two in blocks.
Overall, while the seniors will be missed, a large part of the core should remain intact for 2022.
