Champlin Park volleyball had three matches last week close the 2020 season.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz issued an executive order to pause all high school sports until at least Dec. 19, and that meant that there would be no volleyball section tournament for the Rebels.
Champlin Park (10-3 overall) scheduled a final game Nov. 19 at Wayzata following the news of the order on Nov. 18, and the Rebels lost 3-1 (18-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-25).
The other two games last week were against Anoka in the final home game on Nov. 16 and at Andover on Nov. 18.
Champlin Park swept Anoka 3-0 (25-14, 25-12, 25-15) and fell to Andover 3-2 (20-25, 32-30, 20-25, 25-19, 12-15).
The Rebels finished third overall in the Northwest Suburban Conference with a 10-2 record.
Seniors Lexi Steffes, Katie Martin, Taylor Hillman, Kyla Shedenhelm, Ava Larson, Maya Davis, Taylor Barrett and Grace Bouley all closed their high school careers.
Juniors Jordan Kirpach, Allie Kopp. Kylie Stremmel, Mckenna Thorup, Ellie Schmidt, Adison Kapitzke and Claire Caswell and sophomore Marlie Hanson are expected back next season.
Rebels 3, Anoka 0
The final home game of the regular season allowed for several players to get on the floor in Champlin Park’s 3-0 sweep over Anoka.
Schmidt finished with nine kills, and Caswell and Thorup each added seven kills. Hillman collected five kills, and Davis and Shedenhelm each had four kills.
Larson and Kirpach chipped in three kills each, and Stremmel and Kopp both had two aces. Steffes had three digs, and Kapitzke had two digs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.