The bats were hot in the first game June 8 in the 5AAAA section elimination bracket at Maple Grove High School.
Champlin Park softball (12-13 overall) cruised to a 17-1 win in five innings to stay alive and set up a match up with Maple Grove later on a very hot day. There were some hard hit balls against the Crimson, but the runs would not come in a 5-0 loss to close out the season.
Seniors Erin Reardon, Kiarra Harris and Lyla Galli were huge players in this year’s postseason run, and all three contributed in the win over Spring Lake Park. They closed their high school careers just a game shy of a section final.
The rest of the team is h juniors expected back with juniors Ashley Liveringhouse, Riley Leonhardt, Abby Meads, Tayler Kordiak, Alyssa Blaska, Natalie Worwa and Emily Rosin leading the way.
Champlin Park 17, Spring Lake Park 1
The Rebels scored 13 runs in the final two innings of a 17-1 win over Spring Lake Park, but the lead was just 4-1 when Leonhardt had top pitch out of a tough jam in the bottom of the third inning.
The bases were loaded twice, but Leonhardt was able to get a comebacker to the mound and get the second out at home plate. Leonhardt struck out the last batter to get out of the inning and let the offense do its thing.
Kordiak singled to left with one out to start the six-run fourth. Blaska reached on an error to put runners on second and third, and Liveringhouse brought home Kordiak on a safety squeeze and beat out the throw at first base to put runners on the corners.
Harris was hit by a pitch to load the bases next, and Meads roped a 2-run double to left field to make it 7-1.
An error brought home Harris, and Meads scored on a double steal to push the lead to 9-1. Worwa added an RBI single to close out the inning.
Meads relieved Leonhardt in the fourth and had two popouts and a strikeout to strand a lead-off walk. Meads also pitched a 1-2-3 fifth.
The offense kept swinging away in the top of the fifth. Blaska singled, and Liveringhouse followed with a double to put runners on second and third. Meads later hit a 2-run single to push the lead to 12-1.
Galli doubled to put runners on second and third, and Rosin walked to load the bases. Worwa added an RBI single, and Kordiak later added an RBI walk.
Blaska finished the scoring with a 3-run double down the left-field line to make it 17-1. The inning ended because Blaska left second early with the next batter at the plate.
Meads (3-for-4) ended up with six RBIs, also getting an RBI double in the third inning. Blaska (2-for-4), Liveringhouse (3-for-4) and Worwa (2-for-4) all had multiple hits. Harris added a 2-run double in the first inning.
Leonhardt earned the win. She allowed three hits and a walk and struck out two. The run was unearned.
Maple Grove 5, Champlin Park 0
Blaska and Meads each had two hits in a 5-0 loss to Maple Grove on June 8.
Meads also reached base with a walk, and Leonhardt, Harris, Galli, Reardon and Kordiak had hard hit balls right at fielders that allowed the Crimson to get the shutout.
Leonhardt allowed three earned runs on seven hits and a walk in six innings, striking out three. Bella Daniels earned the win for the Crimson. She struck out 10.
