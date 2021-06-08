Champlin Park softball opened the 5AAAA section playoffs with a 4-3 win over Irondale on June 1 and later defeated Osseo 9-1 to remain alive on June 4.
The fourth-seeded Rebels (11-12 overall) took on third-seeded Spring Lake Park in the elimination bracket on June 8 with the winner taking on second-seeded Maple Grove later in the day.
Champlin Park needs to win both games to earn a rematch against top-seeded Centennial, which defeated the Rebels 7-2 on June 3, in the section final at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 10.
Centennial just needs to win once more to win the section and make state. The Cougars’ opponent will need to win twice on Thursday.
The Rebels did have to get back into the swing of things in 2021 after the entire spring season was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But coach Bryan Woodley said the lost season hurt all of the teams, and the pandemic protocols also made 2021 different with no in-person classes early on and some girls getting jobs since they could work and get the remote schoolwork done.
But overall, the team handled the grind and showed growth on the field.
“It has been nice just seeing the kids be happy to run around, play and be a part of softball again,” Woodley said. “Our growth has just kind of gone up and up, and we are playing really good ball at the right time.”
Chemistry wasn’t a problem either despite there being fewer games than in a typical season with limited practice and no scrimmages before the schedule started.
“It is a really tight-knit group of kids, and they just did a nice job of going together and just playing really good ball,” Woodley said.
Champlin Park 4, Irondale 3
The Rebels opened the 5AAAA tournament against fifth-seeded Irondale and pulled out a 4-3 win.
Senior Erin Reardon (3-for-4) and junior Tayler Kordiak (3-for-4) had big games at the plate.
Reardon and Kordiak had back-to-back doubles in the bottom of the third inning to tie the game at 1-1.
Champlin Park took a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth.
Junior Ashley Liveringhouse reached second on an errant throw to first on a bunt, and junior Emily Rosin singled to put runners on the corners with one out.
Reardon followed with an RBI double to right field, and she later reached third on a passed ball. Rosin scored on that same passed ball to make it 3-1.
Kordiak finished the offense with an RBI single to right field to plate Reardon.
Junior Riley Leonhardt did the rest on the mound.
Leonhardt allowed three runs, but she also got out of several jams to hold the lead.
Irondale took a 1-0 lead in the third after a double by Jada Wolle and a single by Jalyn Wolle to start the inning. Madi Urfer later had an RBI on a safety squeeze and reached first on an error.
Morgan Medlo followed with a single to load the bases, but Leonhardt had a strikeout and a flyout to end the threat.
The Knights scored two more times in the fifth.
Elly Jacob and Urfer had a single and a double to put runners on second and third, and Medlo walked to load the bases. Ella Harris followed with a 2-run single.
But with the tying run on third and the go-ahead run on second, Leonhardt was able to get out of the inning with a flyout and a strikeout to keep the lead at 4-3.
Leonhardt allowed a one-out double to Jada Wolle in the sixth but stranded her on second, and she allowed a lead-off double to Urfer in the seventh but also stranded her on second to get the win.
Leonhardt allowed nine hits and walked one but struck out 10 in seven innings.
“It’s huge because they never got nervous,” Woodley said. “They were in control of their game the whole time. Riley pitched great. Even when they had some chances and put some pressure on us, our kids made great plays and kept them where they were supposed to be. That was great.
“It was a lot of fun just seeing these girls play their game.”
Centennial 7, Champlin Park 2
Champlin Park led by a run going into the bottom of the fifth against top-seeded Centennial, but the Cougars scored four times in the fifth and twice more in the sixth to pull away for the 7-2 win on June 3
Reardon had an RBI and a run scored, and Kordiak was 2-for-4. Liveringhouse added an RBI, and Lyla Galli scored the other run.
Leonhardt allowed five earned runs on eight hits and three walks in six innings, striking out six.
Champlin Park 9, Osseo 1
The Rebels remained alive in the section with a 9-1 win over Osseo on June 4.
Abby Meads had an RBI double, and Leonhardt was 3-for-4 with an RBI. Galli added two RBIs, and Kordiak had two runs scored and an RBI.
Reardon and Rosin scored twice, and Alyssa Blaska, Kiarra Harris and Liveringhouse also scored runs.
Leonhardt allowed a run on three hits and two walks in 6 1/3 innings, striking out seven. Rosin recorded the final two outs on three pitches.
