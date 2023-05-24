P25cpsoftball1.JPG

Marissa Rothenberger, 18, pitches for Champlin Park against St. Michael-Albertville.

 (Photos by Dominic Bisogno)

Champlin Park softball ended its regular season with two home games last week, losing to both Rogers on May 16 and St. Michael-Albertville on May 17.

 

P25cpsoftball2.JPG

Ava Parent, 10, swings and hits for the Rebels against St. Michael-Albertville.
P25cpsoftball3.JPG

Ella Larsen, 13, gets a foot to first base while playing against St. Michael-Albertville.

