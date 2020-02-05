Champlin Park boys Nordic skiing has had a lot of success since winning the program’s first Northwest Suburban Conference title in 2016 and repeating in 2017.
The Rebels came into the season as defending 5A section champions, and they look to be even better than last year after claiming the program’s third conference title Jan. 30 at Theodore Wirth Park.
Champlin Park finished with a 647 and had four skiers finish in the top 15. Seven individuals also earned spots on the all-conference list – which went to the top 36 finishers.
“This is a great group of boys, and they worked hard to earn this,” coach Charlie Rietschel said. “We know that we are a deep team, so we knew that if one of our better skiers didn’t have one of their better days, the kids in the back could pick up the slack. And they all did pretty good.”
Seniors Mark Scheller, Connor Preston, Jack Nightingale and Zac Oldroyd all ended up in the top 15.
Scheller and Preston led the way with third- and fourth-place finishes, and Nightingale was next in sixth. Oldroyd ended up 15th.
Senior Joseph Eisenberg (22nd), sophomore Keegan Poston (29th) and junior Kyle Ostendorf (32nd) also earned all-conference nods.
Nightingale, Preston and Scheller were third, fourth and fifth, respectively, following the 5K skate race.
Scheller caught up with his teammates in the classical pursuit and jumped into third, but he had the goal of helping his teammates maintain position instead of challenging for the top two spots, he said.
“We all kind of knew what we had to do,” Scheller said. “I’d say in the first race, we all felt pretty good about our position. So we were all pushing our best to just keep the lead – just go out there and give it our all for the second race.”
Scheller’s overall third-place time was 27 minutes, 12 seconds and was third in the 5K classical pursuit in 14:37.
Preston was right behind Scheller in 27:25 (14:37 classical pursuit), and Nightingale ended up sixth in 27:53 (15:25 classical pursuit).
Oldroyd’s 15th-place time was 28:48 (15:03 classical pursuit), and Eisenberg’s 22nd-place time was 29:26 (15:51 classical pursuit). Poston’s time was 29:58 (16:01), and Ostendorf’s time was 30:07 (15:39).
Armstrong junior Roger Anderson won the individual title in 25:35. Maple Grove was second as a team with a 625, ahead of the Falcons (576).
Besides the weather playing a role with the temperature remaining in the 20s for conference, the wax was also crucial, Scheller said with a laugh.
“The wax was all good thanks to coach Kevin Ivens,” Scheller said. “He gave us the fastest wax.”
Scheller said that other teams are getting better, as well, but the Rebels are definitely primed to defend their 5A section title from a year ago. Rietschel agreed.
“Last year, our team was mostly all juniors, and this year, they are mostly seniors and they have all been working hard,” Rietschel said. “So yes, we are definitely ahead of the game this year than where we were last year.”
Scheller said that Champlin Park will head into the section with the same mentality as conference. Lots of sleep and recovery time will only help.
“The key is going back is just staying healthy and race their race,” Rietschel said. “As long as they stay healthy, we should have a good chance of making it back to state.”
Omann, Miller lead girls to sixth
The Rebels’ Nordic girls squad also had success at the conference meet, finishing sixth overall with a 531 and earning three selections on the all-conference squad.
Seniors Jennifer Omann and Annie Miller led the way with top-10 finished. Omann ended up third overall in 32:49 (17:29 classical pursuit), and Miller was seventh in 33:05 (18:14 classical pursuit.
Miller entered the last 5K race in third, while Omann started in sixth.
Junior Atley Schreiner also made all-conference with a 21st-place finish in 35:09 (19:08 classical pursuit).
Junior Ashlyn Murphy was 42nd in 37:38 (20:12 classical pursuit), and freshman Elise Oldroyd finished 52nd in 38:51 (20:08 classical pursuit). Junior Cassidy Tanner ended up 70th in 40:52 (22:59 classical pursuit).
Maple Grove senior Christina Bolcer won the individual title in 30:52, and Armstrong sophomore Sophia Pung took runner-up in 32:34.
The Crimson won the team title with a 656, and Elk River (608) and Armstrong (606) were second and third.
