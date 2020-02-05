Coming up

Champlin Park Nordic skiing participated in the 5A section meet on Feb. 5 following the Sun Post’s Monday deadline. The top two teams and top six skiers not on an advancing team made state.

State is at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. (girls) and 11:15 a.m. and 3 p.m. (boys) Thursday, Feb. 13, at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.