Champlin Park Nordic girls skiing put two pursuit skiers and one of its sprint relays on the all-conference squad Jan. 31 in the Northwest Suburban Conference meet at Hyland Lake Park Reserve.
Junior Elise Oldroyd and freshman Abby Hibbs finished in the top four in the pursuit, and junior Rachel Miller and sophomore Lydia Lindell finished in the top six in the sprint relay. Those four all-conference skiers helped the Rebels finish fifth overall with a 379 (147 sprint relay, 232 pursuit).
Elk River won the team title with a 445 (153 sprint relay, 292 pursuit), and Maple Grove was runner-up with a 423 (159 sprint relay, 264 pursuit). Andover was third overall with a 419 (141 sprint relay, 278 pursuit), and Spring Lake Park took fourth with a 412 (156 sprint relay, 256 pursuit).
Hibbs led Champlin Park with an eighth-place overall finish in the pursuit, finishing in 36 minutes, 17.7 seconds. Hibbs’ was ninth after her classic time of 19:56.8, and she had the seventh-fastest freestyle time of 16:20.9.
Oldroyd was 23rd in 39:43. She was 22nd after the classic in 21:20.2, and Oldroyd finished the freestyle in 18:22.7.
Elk River’s Hailee Zimpel won the pursuit in 31:31.9 (16:51.5 classic, 14:40.3 freestyle).
Lydia Lindell and Miller finished fifth in the sprint relay in 16:09.99. Others who made all-conference in the sprint relay were Maple Grove’s Sierra Krull and Jordyn Borsch (first, 15:19.04), Spring Lake Park’s Signe Johnson and Kaitlyn Finnegan (second, 15:36.16), Elk River’s Zoe Hoard and Peyton Opsahl (third, 15:46.21), Osseo’s Kendel Poppe-Boehm and Camille Friden (fourth, 15:57.04) and Blaine’s Molly Claussen and Emma Miller (sixth, 16:07.03).
Sophomore Ellie Grossman was an honorable mention after taking 27th in 40:42.1 (22:15.2 classic, 18:26.9 freestyle). Eighth-grader Joanna Lund took 34th in 42:07.7 (23:49.9 classic, 19:33.7 freestyle) to finish the team scoring in the pursuit.
Sophomore Claire Hentges also finished in the top 40 in the pursuit, taking 39th in 43:23.7 (23:49.9 classic, 19:33.7 freestyle). Sophomore Lydia Arneson was 54th in 50:04.1 (27:33.6 classic, 22:30.5 freestyle).
The other sprint relay team, with junior Sophie Simmer and sophomore Carissa Brue, took 13th out of 18 teams in 19:24.96.
The top 24 pursuit finishers were all-conference. Others in the top 15 were Armstrong’s Sophia Pung (second), Coon Rapids Lilah Gilyard (third), Maple Grove’s Lindsey Young (fourth), Andover’s Olivia Krafty (fifth), Elk River’s Claire Swanson (sixth), Maple Grove’s Savannah Krull (seventh), Spring Lake Park’s Kirsten King (ninth), Elk River’s Emily Baker (10th), Rogers’ Mikaelah Hetchler (11th), Andover’s Chloe Voss (12th) and Anne Jendro (13th), Spring Lake Park’s Tatum Leibke (14th) and Elk River’s Selah Binsfeld (15th).
The other all-conference skiers were Andover’s Julia Babineau (16th), Blaine’s Kelsey Huver (17th), Maple Grove’s Kaci Roeber (18th), Osseo’s Maddie Kjome (19th), Armstrong’s Noelle Brandes (20th), Spring Lake Park’s Lauren Swanson (21st), Coon Rapids’ Stella Bone (22nd) and Spring Lake Park’s Samantha Solboe (24th).
The Rebels participated in the 5A section meet Feb. 9. The sprint relay is an event this season, counting toward the team’s final score. The top two teams at sections make state.
Individually, the fastest sprint relay not on an advancing team makes state, and the top four pursuit skiers not on an advancing team also makes state.
The state meet is Feb. 16-17 at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik. The girls classic race is at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16. The girls sprint relay prelims are at 10:30, 11 and 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17. The sprint relay final is at 1:30 p.m., and the pursuit final is at 3 p.m.
