Champlin Park Nordic boys skiing is back near the top of the Northwest Suburban Conference standings this season after taking runner-up as a team Jan. 31 at Hyland Park Lake Reserve.
The Rebels, which won the title back in 2020, took seventh a year ago but returned several from that team and came away with three all-conference pursuit participants – senior Keegan Poston and juniors Tyler Kyes and Ethan Ibarra.
This season also included the first annual sprint relay race that counted toward the final score, and Champlin Park’s team of sophomore Chase Poston and eighth-grader Sam Kyes earned all-conference there too, putting five total skiers on the list.
Together, the Rebels ended up with 406 points (150 sprint relay, 256 pursuit) to edge Coon Rapids by two points for second. The Cardinals had a 404 (144 sprint relay, 260 pursuit).
Maple Grove won the conference thanks to the pursuit title, finishing with a 421 (138 sprint relay, 283 pursuit).
Tyler Kyes led Champlin Park in the pursuit with a 10th-place finish in 29 minutes, 27.5 seconds. He was 16th after the classic race, finishing that in 15:55.4, but Tyler Kyes moved up six spots in the freestyle with the ninth-best time of 13:32.1
Keegan Poston was right behind in the pursuit, taking 11th in 29:31.1. He was ninth after the classic with a time of 15:37.8, and he had the 14th-best time in the freestyle in 13:53.2.
Ibarra finished 13th in 29:53.1. He was 12th after the classic in 15:43.8, and he had the 18th-best freestyle time of 14:09.3.
Blaine’s Ben Lewis won the pursuit with a time of 26:47.9 (14:15.9 classic, 12:32 freestyle).
Chase Poston and Sam Kyes made all-conference by taking fourth in the sprint relay in 13:02.1.
Armstrong’s Thomas Whitehouse and Boden Sundell won the event in 12:57.67. The other all-conference sprint relays were Rogers’ Henry Pulling and Nick Manthei (second, 12:40.9), Spring Lake Park’s Art Duncan and Milo Keyes (third, 16:01.63), Osseo’s AJ Miller and Gabriel Arends (fifth, 13:26.14) and Coon Rapids’ Albi Ludwig and Lachlan Demmer (sixth, 13:48.3).
Senior Isaac McKeon and sophomore Charlie Hibbs finished 34th and 35th, respectively, in the pursuit to help the final score.
McKeon’s place counted toward the final score, as he crossed the finish line in 32:43.1 (17:38.3 classic, 15:04.7 freestyle). Hibbs was next in 32:50.4 (17:25 classic, 15:25.4 freestyle).
The last pursuit skier was sophomore Connor Morari. He took 62nd in 38:12.1 (20:29.3 classic, 17:42.8 freestyle).
The other sprint relay team was sophomore Will Aumer and freshman Caleb Ibarra. They took 19th out of 22 teams in 18:04.43.
The top 24 pursuit skiers all made all-conference. Others in the top 15 were Maple Grove’s Myles Brown (second), Armstrong’s Alex Omodt (third), Elk River’s Matthew Binsfield (fourth), Coon Rapids’ Aaron Casey (fifth), Elk River’s Elliott Swanson (sixth), Maple Grove’s Kirk Carlson (seventh), Armstrong’s Noah Breker (eighth), Maple Grove’s Parker Koland (ninth), Spring Lake Park’s Phillip Kram (12th), Coon Rapids’ Josh Thoen (14th) and Andover’s Thomas Leuty (15th).
The others on the all-conference team were Elk River’s Reid Binsfeld (16th), Coon Rapids’ Ryan Powley (17th), Rogers’ AJ Back (18th), Anoka’s Lucas Liabraaten (19th), Andover’s Aiden Mckeefry (20th), Spring Lake Park’s Collin Lief (21st), Maple Grove’s Riley Mildebrandt (22nd), Osseo’s Colin Vaughn (23rd) and Andover’s Nick Donner (24th).
The Rebels compete in the 5A section meet Wendesday, Feb. 9. The sprint relay is an event this season, counting toward the team’s final score. The top two teams at sections make state.
Individually, the fastest sprint relay not on an advancing team makes state, and the top four pursuit skiers not on an advancing team also makes state.
The state meet is Feb. 16-17 at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik. The boys classic race is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16. The boys sprint relay prelims are at 9, 9:30 and 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17. The sprint relay final is at 1 p.m., and the pursuit final is at 2 p.m.
