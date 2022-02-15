Champlin Park Nordic boys skiing is headed to the state tournament as a team after winning the 5A section title Feb. 9 at Theodore Wirth Park.
The Rebels took second in the boys sprint relay and added three top 10 finishes in the pursuit to finish with a 377, edging out other state qualifier Maple Grove (372) for the title.
Sophomore Chase Poston and eighth-grader Sam Kyes took runner-up in the boys sprint relay in 11 minutes, 34.9 seconds. That added 156 points to the Champlin Park score.
Then in the pursuit, which only counted the top three skiers this season, the Rebels finished just one point behind the Crimson to gain 221 points.
Junior Tyler Kyes took fourth in 27 minutes, 59.9 seconds (15:05.3 classic, 12:54.6 pursuit), and junior Ethan Ibarra was eighth overall in 28:42.5 (15:17.1 classic, 13:25.4 pursuit). Senior Keegan Poston finished the scoring with a 10th-place finish in 28:46.7 (15:29.6 classic, 13:17.1 pursuit).
Sophomore Charlie Hibbs and senior Isaac McKeon also raced in the pursuit. Hibbs finished 21st in 30:16.8 (16:01.3 classic, 14:15.5 pursuit), and McKeon took 30th in 31:53.8 (17:17 classic, 14:36.8 pursuit).
Blaine’s Ben Lewis won the individual pursuit section title and made state in 26:11.1. Coon Rapids junior Aaron Casey (27:50, third), Irondale junior Noah Besemann (28:09.3, fourth) and Elk River/Zimmerman sophomore Reid Binsfeld (28:09.9, sixth) also made state.
Elk River/Zimmerman’s Matthew Binsfeld and Elliott Swanson won the sprint relay in 11:23.1 to make state.
