Champlin Park Legion baseball continued its strong summer with six wins in the last seven games to move to 13-3 overall (7-2 North Hennepin League).
The Rebels finish the regular season at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at first-place Osseo. The sub-state section 9 tournament begins the week of July 19 at Coon Rapids.
Andover, Brooklyn Park, Coon Rapids, Golden Valley (Benilde-St. Margaret’s), Ham Lake, St. Francis and Spring Lake Park join the Rebels in the section.
The winner of each sub-state section and host St. Cloud will play in the Division I Legion state tournament from July 29-Aug. 1.
Champlin Park 2, Maple Grove 0
Jack Harris and Clayton Caswell struck out a combined 11 batters and allowed just one hit in seven innings to help the Rebels defeat Maple Grove 2-0 on June 29.
Harris allowed a hit, walked three and struck out five in three innings for the win, and Caswell struck out six and walked one in four innings for the save.
Sam Berg had an RBI double, and Owen Dylong added an RBI. Evan Hammonds and Andrew Rakow each scored a run.
Champlin Park 10, Coon Rapids 2
The Rebels’ offense came to life in a 10-2 win at Coon Rapids on June 30.
Evan Hammonds was 3-for-3 with four runs scored and an RBI, and Cam Hammonds was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs.
Tanner Thompson had a monster game, going 5-for-5 with a double and three RBIs, and Justice Knight was 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI. Tyler Trombley was 3-for-3 with two runs scored., and Berg added an RBI.
Jamey Grindle went the distance on the mound, allowing a run on eight hits and a walk with four strikeouts.
Champlin 10, Spring Lake Park 0
Champlin Park reached double digits on the scoreboard again July 1 in a 10-0 win over Spring Lake Park in six innings.
Rakow was 2-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored, and Evan Hammonds was 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Dylan Shuck finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Trombley was 2-for-2 with two runs scored. Harris and Cam Hammonds each had an RBI and a run scored, and Berg and Knight also scored runs.
Myer Schmitz went the distance, allowing five hits and striking out two.
Champlin 4, Lino Lakes 3
The Rebels defeated Lino Lakes 4-3 on July 7.
Thompson (2-for-4) tripled, and he scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh.
Grindle (2-for-4) doubled to lead off the eighth. Shuck walked and Trombley (2-for-4) singled to load the bases, and Knight (2-for-5) singled home Grindle for the walk-off RBI.
Berg was 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and an RBI, and Grindle scored twice. Rakow added a double.
Rakow also earned the win. He walked one and struck out nine in four innings.
Schmitz allowed one earned run on three hits and a walk in 1 2/3 innings, striking out two. Shuck allowed two hits and a walk and struck out four in 2 1/3 innings.
Rogers 3, Champlin Park 2
Champlin Park dropped its third game of the season in a 3-2 loss against Rogers on July 8.
Rakow was 2-for-3 with a triple, a run scored and an RBI. Berg added an RBI, and Thompson scored the other run.
Grindle allowed one earned run on three hits and two walks, striking out two in three innings. Caswell struck out one and allowed a run on two hits and two walks in two innings. Dylong walked three and struck out one in two innings.
Champlin Park 9, Omaha Westside 1
The Rebels opened a tournament on July 9 with a game against Omaha (Neb.) Westside, winning 9-1.
A 7-run sixth inning broke the game open after Champlin Park led 2-1 for much of the game.
Ryan Oberstar was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, and Grindle was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Harris added a double and a run, and Rakow was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.
Caswell also scored a run and added an RBI, and Trombley, Berg, Thompson and Dylong all scored runs.
Rakow struck out 11 and allowed a run on two hits and two walks in six innings.
Champlin Park 9, Chanhassen 6
Champlin Park also defeated Chanhassen 9-6 on July 9.
Another 7-run inning, this time in the fourth, fueled the win.
Thompson had a grand slam, and Trombley had two RBIs and a run scored. Harris, Caswell and Dylong all had a run scored and an RBI.
Rakow was 2-for-3 with a run scored, and Berg, Oberstar and Shuck also scored runs.
Schmitz allowed four runs on four hits and five walks in five innings, striking out six to earn the win.
Shuck allowed two runs on two hits and three walks in 1 1/3 innings, striking out three. Harris had the final two outs.
Champlin Park 10, East Grand Forks 0
The Rebels continued to hit well in a 10-0 win over East Grand Forks on July 10 in five innings.
Harris was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs, and Dylong was 2-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI.
Trombley had a double and two RBIs, and Thompson finished 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI.
Grindle had a double, three RBIs and a run scored, and Shuck added a double, a run scored and an RBI.
Berg scored twice, and Rakow and Caswell added runs.
Grindle walked two and struck out four in two innings. Dylong allowed a hit in one inning of work.
