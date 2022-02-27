Champlin Park senior Jordan Smith did her final high school gymnastics routine on the uneven bars Feb. 19 at the Class 2A state meet at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Teammate junior Katie Johnson was in the all-around, competing at state for the first time after a broken hand kept the 2021 5AA section all-around champion from the field a year ago.
Johnson didn’t go into state as the section champion this year, but coming back from that big injury, plus several others, was impressive to coaches.
Smith had her state experience right away with the uneven bars on the second rotation. She finished 29th overall with an 8.75. It was Smith’s first time at state, closing her high school career in style.
Johnson, who is always in the mix for medals based on her career bests, had a tough landing on her dismount and fell off to the side. That led to a 42nd-place finish with an 8.55.
That pretty much put the all-around medals out of reach, but Johnson came back on the balance beam and had her best performance of the day with a 9.1 to take 13th in the event.
That kept an all-around medal possibility alive, though it would have taken two exemplary scores in the floor and vault.
Johnson had some trouble on a few jumps on the floor exercise though, taking her out of rhythm as well, and that hurt her score there with a 7.9 and a 48th-place finish.
The vault was the last chance for a medal, and Johnson just missed sticking her landing on the first jump, scoring a 9.125.
She looked a little injured after the vault though and chose not to take her second jump, finishing 34th overall.
That led to a 22nd-place finish in the all-around with a 34.7125.
It is challenging to medal in the all-around at state. The top all-around gymnasts usually all score at a high level, and the pressure is really high with so much talent.
This year, St. Cloud Tech junior Taylar Schaefer took all-around gold with a 38.3, and New Prague freshman Ava Bruegger was second with a 37.4. Eagan senior Hannah Maccarone took the bronze with a 37.35.
Other medalists were Mounds View/Irondale senior Julia Clark (37.325), St. Michael-Albertville sophomore Jackie Bergeron (37.3) and Rosemount sophomore Avery Doman (37.175).
Most seasons, scoring above a 37 is the minimum requirement for an all-around medal.
Despite the tough state meet for Johnson, she did advance with a lot of adversity.
Injuries are incredibly tough to come back from in gymnastics, and she was able to finish in the top three at sections in the all-around with a score that would have been top 11 at state, and that was with a few mistakes.
