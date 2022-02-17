Senior Jordan Smith and junior Katie Johnson will be off to the Class 2A state meet this week after both qualified individually Feb. 8 in the 5AA section meet at Champlin Park High School.
Smith is off to state for the first time in her career after taking sixth in the uneven bars, and Johnson qualified for the all-around with a third-place finish.
Both had injuries to take care of all season, though.
Johnson, who won the section all-around title a year ago, missed the 2021 state meet after breaking her hand in practice the week leading up to the meet.
The way Johnson broke her hand last season wasn’t ideal either, taking three extra months before she could get in rehab sessions. There were some back issues to take care of as she recovered, as well.
And still, she was able to perform when it mattered, medaling in all five events.
“At that high level of gymnastics, it says a lot that she’s worked to come back,” coach Jon Wynia said. “I’m super proud of her fight to come back, and I think she’ll show well at state.”
Johnson finished the all-around with a 36.525. STMA’s Jackie Bergeron (37.5) and Maple Grove’s Sasha Thompson (36.975) also made state in the all-around.
Johnson also took third on the floor with a 9.375 and added a fourth-place finish on the vault with a 9.25. She was also fifth on bars with an 8.85 and sixth on beam with a 9.05.
Wynia said that the goal was for Johnson to get a 36 in the all-around, and Johnson ended up surpassing that goal.
“I’m really grateful that I got to do sections again, and I am really looking forward to state,” Johnson said. “I am really excited and hopefully I can do good.”
Smith also had to deal with injuries this season, with ankle issues throughout the year.
Smith medaled twice at sections. She made state on bars with a sixth-place score of 8.75, and she was sixth in the all-around with a 34.825.
“It’s my senior year, and it’s my first time ever going to state,” Smith said. “I’ve put a lot of time and effort in this year, and I am just excited to go have fun at state with my friend Katie.”
Smith also took ninth on vault with an 8.975 and 11th on floor with an 8.875. She was 19th on beam with an 8.225.
Both Smith and Johnson had some nerves at sections with state on the line, but both were able to get through any mental roadblocks they might have had.
That was the same for both dealing with the physical ailments they had to recover from to be able to score well at sections.
“The perseverance that they gained from fighting through that adversity is going to serve them well in the future,” Wynia said. “I have always said that making it to state is the icing on the cake. This is celebrating our year and the goals we set.”
Smith, who is a captain, said she is definitely looking forward to the “atmosphere and vibe of state.” Last year’s state meet was at Champlin Park High School due to the pandemic.
The Class 2A individual meet, which is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, is back at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul this season.
“I am really excited that my team will be there to cheer me on,” Smith said. “It’s a different feeling from having a home meet to having one in that big of a stadium.”
Rebels third as a team
Champlin Park had more success at sections besides the two state qualifiers, as the team took third overall with a 134.8 – finishing behind STMA (142.35) and St. Anthony/Spring Lake Park (135.95).
Gabi Palm was 17th on beam with an 8.35 and 17th on bars with a 7.7. Palm also took 36th on floor with a 7.325.
Senior Bella Schneider took 18th on beam with an 8.275. She was also 25th on bars with a 7.175 and 33rd on vault with an 8.2.
Junior Melina Ung participated in the all-around and took 17th with a 31.375. Ung was 23rd on floor with an 8.225, 26th on bars with a 7.175 and 26th on beam with a 7.775. She also took 32nd on vault with an 8.2.
Senior Ellie Heltemes took 37th on floor with a 7.225, and freshman Makenna Bloom was 38th on vault with a 7.75.
