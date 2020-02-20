Juniors Tashina Beyioku-Alase and Emma Saksa are off to state again after both earning medals Feb. 20 in the 5AA section meet at Champlin Park High School.
The Rebels’ gymnasts also made state last season with teammate Chaney Neu, who missed this year with an injury, and this year’s road was much different for both of them.
Beyioku-Alase advanced on the vault last season. This year she is going for both the vault and floor exercise. She finished tied for third on the vault with Maple Grove senior Nadia Abid, both scoring a 9.425, and she was fifth on the floor with a 9.475.
“Last year was more unexpected because it was my first year of high school (gymnastics), so I didn’t really know how it worked,” Beyioku-Alase said. “But this year, I don’t think I expected it but I feel like I worked for it.”
She said she was glad she advanced but thought she could hit her landings a bit better and score higher. But she remained composed during her routines and just kept going, which she attributes to her training.
“I work hard in practice, so I just know I will just perform how I practice,” she said. “I don’t worry because I know I’m fine because what I do in practice is what I do in the meets.”
This year marked the first time that Beyioku-Alase competed in the all-around after adding a bars routine. She finished ninth on the balance beam with an 8.875 and 22nd on the bars with a 7.475.
That allowed her to finish eighth overall in the all-around with a 35.35.
Coach Jon Wynia said that Beyioku-Alase also has a release they didn’t end up adding to her bars routine this time.
“Next year she’ll be a threat in the all-around for sure,” Wynia said. “When she performs, she just has a regal presence about her. If I can get her to smile, then that’s a win too. She hides it. She loves performing a doing well but doesn’t ever put herself out there as the greatest.
“She’s very humble and just a super hard worker and a great kid.”
Saksa medals on the bars
Saksa made state on the bars a year ago, and she is headed back on bars this season. Saksa was also at state as a freshman with the team and individually on the bars and vault. But injuries made it a lot tougher than previous years.
She has been battling ankle injuries and also hurt her knee in January’s MGGOA meet after landing short on a vault. Thursday’s section meet was the first time she was back competing in the all-around since the MGGOA meet.
Saksa also had to take two weeks off following the injury after the MGGOA meet.
“I have been competing all season, but I haven’t had a bar routine that kind of clicked,” Saksa said. “And it was nice that it happened tonight – the meet that it mattered.”
Saksa finished ninth overall in the all-around with a 34.55, including her fourth-place 9.5 on the bars. Before the floor exercise, she hyper-extended her knee in warmups and still ended up taking 14th with an 8.875.
She was also 14th on the vault later with an 8.7 and took 29th on the beam with a 7.475.
“(Emma’s mom and I) have had to continually kind of tell her, ‘Well, this is another character opportunity,’ and she kind of laughingly said, ‘But mom, I have enough character,’” Wynia said. “She’s got character in spades and is just a great kid, a great captain, a hard worker, and I am just super proud of the fight and having a good reaction in coming back from the beam frustration.”
Rebels fourth as a team
Wynia said that what also helped both Beyioku-Alase and Saksa perform well was the presence of junior Kara McElmurry, who was forced to miss sections while in the concussion protocol.
McElmurry gave the Rebels depth on the vault and was a big threat on the beam and floor, Wynia said.
Her absence left a gap in the lineup.
“That was disappointing, but she came out and started dancing and cheering and the team kept up,” Wynia said. “That’s part of why those two got through.”
And everyone else did well to lead Champlin Park to a team score of 139.625. Elk River/Zimmerman won the meet with a 144.525, and Maple Grove was second with a 141.975, and St. Michael-Albertville was third with a 140.4.
Senior Avery Donovan was ninth on the vault with a 9.05 to finish as the team’s second-highest scorer in the event. She ended up 10th in the all-around with a 34.325.
Donovan was 11th on the beam with an 8.65, 12th on the bars with an 8.375 and 25th on the floor with an 8.25.
Freshman Alyssa Peddycoart also fought through sore ankles all season and did well at sections. She was tied for seventh on the bars with an 8.7, was 10th on the beam with an 8.775 and was 20th on the floor with an 8.7.
Sophomore Jordan Smith finished tied for 18th on the floor with an 8.75, and she was 15th on the bars with a 7.85.
Seniors Sarah Magner and Kendall Almeroth both competed in the vault. Magner was 25th with an 8.45, and Almeroth was 36th with an 8.075.
Junior Karli Winslade finished 31st on the beam with a 7.225.
