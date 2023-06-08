P_CPLaxBrief1.JPG
Annabelle Johnson, 23, runs forward on the attack for Champlin Park during the section tournament.

 (Photo by Dominic Bisogno)

The Rebels wasted no time June 8 as they hosted Centennial in the girls lacrosse Section 7 final, winning 15-7 over the visitors to clinch the section title and earn a spot in the state tournament.

The scoring started less than a minute into the game thanks to Reese Hagenbart, and the fun continued 30 seconds later when Lauren Schindlbeck made it 2-0.

