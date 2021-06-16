Champlin Park girls track and field is sending three to the Class 2A state meet this season.
Senior Tashina Beyioku-Alase advanced in the 100 hurdles, and junior Adison Kapitzke made state in the discus. Eighth-grader Abby Hibbs is going to state in both the 1,600 and 3,200.
Kapitzke won a section title in the discus with a distance of 132-6, which bested the state standard (130-9). Kapitzke also medaled in the shot put with a third-place finish (38-11).
Beyioku-Alase finished second in the 100 hurdles in a PR time of 14.98 seconds, finishing behind Coon Rapids sophomore Kennedy Martinson (14.59). Beyioku-Alase added an individual medal in the high jump with a third-place finish (4-11).
Beyioku-Alase also joined junior Royanna Whicker and sophomores Kari Bork and Hannah Horton to finish fifth on the 4x100 relay in 51.0.
Hibbs took second in both the 1,600 and 3,200 with PRs. Hibbs finished the 1,600 in 5:14.77, and she finished the 3,200 in 11:03.48.
Senior Nyomi Charleston, Whicker, Horton and Bork took seventh in the 4x200 relay with a season-best time of 1:51.76.
Senior Mackenzie Peterson finished seventh to medal in the shot put with a PR throw of 35-11 1/2 and was seventh in the discus with a PR throw of 103-7. Horton also medaled in the high jump with an eighth-place PR height of 4-9, and senior Ava Larson medaled in the discus with an eighth-place distance of 103-1.
Seniors Ashlyn Murphy and Cassidy Turner, junior Anna Marsolek and sophomore Lexy Beer joined for the 4x800 relay and took seventh in 10:57.97.
There were a few just missed medals, as well.
Horton was ninth in the 200 in 27.81, making the finals after a prelims PR of 27.32. Senior Margaret Grossman was ninth in the 3,200 in 12:11.57.
Beyioku-Alase finished 11th in the long jump with a PR of 15-9, and freshman Vayda Foy was 11th in the 1,600 in 5:38.85.
The 4x400 relay (freshmen Carissa Brue and Grace Baker, Foy and Marsolek) took 12th in 4:38.38.
Others competed in prelims.
Whicker was 15th in the 200 in 27.67, and Bork took 21st in 28.27. Peterson PRed in the 100 with a 19th-place finish in 13.7. Baker was 27th in 13.98, and Charleston was 36th in 14.51.
Freshman Ellie Grossman took 16th in the 1,600 in 5:49.19, and sophomore Elise Oldroyd was 18th in the 3,200 in 12:57.09.
Senior Jordan Seery took 17th in the 300 hurdles with a PR of 51.84 and was 27th in the 100 hurdles in 19.77. Brue was 22nd in the 400 with a PR time of 1:06.36.
Baker was 25th in the long jump (14-4 1/2), and Marsolek was 27th (14-3 1/2). Bork added a PR with a 29th-place finish in the triple jump (28-4 1/2), and senior Callista Lamott had a season-best long jump for 30th place (28- 1/2).
Sophomore Lindsey Reise was 32nd in the shot put with a distance of 28-7 1/2, and sophomore Maura Wahl took 34th in the 800 with a PR of 2:54.09. Sophomore Rachel Miller was 35th in 2:54.79, and sophomore Gabrielle Wahl was 37th in 2:57.29.
