Champlin Park senior Tashina Beyioku-Alase and junior Adison Kapitzke both brought home state medals June 19 in the Class 2A state meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Sophomore Abby Hibbs also competed at state in the 1,600 and 3,200 and had personal records in both races.
Kapitzke came within 2 inches of a state title in the discus, reaching a distance of 134 feet, 9 inches on her third throw. But Rosemount sophomore Jordan Hecht’s third throw was a little longer at 134-11, helping Hecht win the state title.
Kapitzke still ended up as a state runner-up to reach the podium.
Northfield junior Shelby Svien was third (126-11), and Prior Lake sophomore Olivia Duncan took fourth (123-6).
Other medalists were Armstrong senior Ephemian Bailey (122-1), Irondale junior Melaina Hayes (121-10), Brainerd junior Hanna Caughey (120-8), Prior Lake senior Jayla Henderson (117-10) and Shakopee senior Kelley Brennan (113-9).
Beyioku-Alase did just enough out of the second lane in the 100 high hurdles. She finished the race in 15.16 seconds.
That was good enough for ninth place and a spot on the podium to close out her high school career.
Rosemount junior Ava Cinnamo won the 100 hurdles in 14.49, and Minnetonka sophomore Ruby Pajibo was second in 14.56. Rochester Mayo sophomore Hannah Hanson took third (14.72).
Other 100 hurdles medalists were Prior Lake junior Jillian Hiveley (14.73), Coon Rapids sophomore Kennedy Martinson (14.74), Bemidji junior Madysen Schmidt (14.74), Roseville junior Ava Fitzgerald (14.77) and Rocori junior Ava Fitzgerald (14.77).
Hibbs competed in the 3,200 at state on June 17 and the 1,600 on June 19.
She took 11th in the 3,200 with a PR of 11:00.16. Stillwater senior Analee Weaver won in 10:15.26.
Hibbs followed up on Saturday with a PR in the 1,600 to take 11th in 5:09.12. STMA junior Alexandra Weimer won in 4:49.93.
