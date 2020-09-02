Champlin Park girls tennis graduated a few players from 2019, but some of the top players on the team remain at or near the top of the lineup.
Sophomore Alex Repplier is still at No. 1 singles after taking fourth in doubles in the 5AA section meet the past two years with different partners. Repplier was the No. 1 singles player last season, as well, before switching to doubles for the individual section.
Sophomore Abriella Williams played at No. 3 doubles last year but is now at No. 2 singles, and the No. 1 doubles team from 2019, senior Keara Kelleher and junior Alyssa Ostendorf, also are back.
Senior Caroline Kelley, who played at No. 3 doubles with Williams in 2019, started at No. 2 doubles with varsity newcomer senior LeAnna Ung in the opener, and Ung and newcomer sophomore Vanessa Pham played at No. 2 doubles in the second match of the year.
Freshman Debbie Ogdahl moves up to No. 3 singles from No. 4 singles in 2020. Sophomores Izzy Kind and Yulia Horton are also new to varsity and are starting at No. 3 doubles, and sophomore Veranique Poquette is starting at No. 4 singles for the first time on varsity.
Champlin 6, Blaine 1
The Rebels opened the season on Aug. 25 and won 6-1 over Blaine.
Repplier only lost one game in a 6-1, 6-0 win over sophomore Molly Garber at No. 1 singles.
Williams finished strong at No. 2 singles with a 6-4, 6-0 win over junior Grace Troy, and Ogdahl opened with a 6-2, 6-1 win over senior Brooke Freeland at No. 3 singles.
Champlin Park also swept all three doubles matches.
Kelleher and Ostendorf won 6-3, 6-3 over juniors Evelyn Scheibe and Emma Miller at No. 1 doubles, and Kelley and Ung earned a three-set win over juniors Anna Carlson and Grace Halseth, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, at No. 2 doubles.
Horton and Kind finished the scoring with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 win over senior Kierstin Sticha and junior Natalie Pratt at No. 3 doubles.
Poquette took the lone loss in the dual, 3-6, 6-4, 3-6, against Blaine senior Jillian Saulsbury.
Champlin 6, Andover 1
Champlin’s four singles players all won in a 6-1 victory over Andover on Aug. 27.
Repplier defeated senior Peyton Hemp 6-0, 6-3 at 1 singles, and Williams won 6-1, 6-0 over senior Uyen Tran at 2 singles.
Ogdahl added a 6-1, 6-0 win over senior Madelynn Jurgenson at 3 singles, and Poquette earned her first varsity win, 7-6, 6-1, against sophomore Ella Boerger.
Kelleher and Ostendorf improved to 2-0 as a pair with a 6-2, 6-3 win over senior Ashley Gustafson and sophomore Adalyn Farber at 1 doubles.
Pham and Ung earned a 6-3, 6-1 win over senior Emily Amundson and junior Morghan Locken at 2 doubles.
The lone loss came at No. 3 doubles. Horton and Kind fell 6-7, 3-6 to junior Ally Tollakson and sophomore Jordyn Abyad.
