Champlin Park senior Justina Palmer and freshman Alex Repplier not only medaled in the 5AA girls tennis section tournament this season, but they also earned All-Northwest Suburban Conference selections.
Repplier earned her third career selection in her third year on varsity, and Palmer picked up her second career selection in her final year.
Repplier moved up to No. 1 singles this season and finished 11-6 overall in that spot. Palmer was at No. 2 singles and was 10-7 in that spot. They then joined forces in the section meet, finishing 3-2 as a doubles pair to take fourth overall.
Palmer and Repplier were also both 9-4 against conference opponents this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.