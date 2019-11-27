Champlin Park senior Justina Palmer and freshman Alex Repplier not only medaled in the 5AA girls tennis section tournament this season, but they also earned All-Northwest Suburban Conference selections.

Repplier earned her third career selection in her third year on varsity, and Palmer picked up her second career selection in her final year.

Repplier moved up to No. 1 singles this season and finished 11-6 overall in that spot. Palmer was at No. 2 singles and was 10-7 in that spot. They then joined forces in the section meet, finishing 3-2 as a doubles pair to take fourth overall.

Palmer and Repplier were also both 9-4 against conference opponents this season.

Load comments