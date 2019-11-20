Champlin Park freshman Lola Sanders came into her first AA state swimming and diving meet Nov. 14-16, and she showed off her potential in both the 200-yard individual medley and 500 freestyle.
Sanders came close to her best times in both events in the prelims Nov. 15 at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, and she swam her fastest 500 free Nov. 16 in front of a lively crowd and raucous atmosphere in the finals.
Sanders ended up winning the consolation final heat to finish ninth overall in 5 minutes, 2.22 seconds, shaving over three seconds off of her prelims time (5:05.64). Her PR time on Saturday would have been good enough for seventh place in the championship heat.
“Lola has done an outstanding job all year,” coach Joe Thiel said. “She’s worked really hard in practice, and as a freshman in this theater and first time down at the state meet, I think she handled herself great.”
Thiel said her 500 free race Saturday was smart, and she took control early. She started strong with a first lap of 27.47 and finished strong with a lap of 29.57. Sanders took the lead in the third lap and kept a decent lead the rest of the race.
Sanders nearly made the consolation final in the 200 IM, as well.
She finished 20th in 2:10.88, just .54 seconds behind the 16th-place finisher, Minnetonka senior Ashley Frankwitz (2:10.34).
Senior Heather Johnson and freshman Annika Gustafson also made state, with their seasons ending in prelims on Nov. 15.
Johnson came the closest to making the second day out of the pair, coming in 17th in the 50 free in 24.43.
In the race, a swimmer fell in early, so they had to restart and have the girls come out of their set positions and stand up again. That can sometimes have an effect on a swimmer off the blocks.
But Johnson, who is the school record holder in the 50 free, regrouped and gave it her all out of the seventh lane to come just .04 seconds from the 16th spot.
“She still slammed close to her season best even with that adversity, so I was really impressed with that swim,” Thiel said.
Johnson closed her high school career in her fourth straight state meet, and Thiel said she is the fastest swimmer to ever come through Champlin Park.
“She’s been a constant competitor,” Thiel said. “When you need someone for a relay or to just step up and go, Heather has really excelled at that.”
Gustafson, like Sanders, is a freshman, and she swam in her second state meet – going in the 200 free relay last season.
This year, she went in the 100 backstroke and ended up 26th in 1:00.35.
“Annika’s one of the hardest workers on the team, and she’s learning how to race and swim better,” Thiel said. “She’s put up faster and faster times, and she’s one who I am really excited to watch her progress as she goes through her high school career.”
