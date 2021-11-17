Champlin Park girls swimming and diving had its work cut out if state berths and points were wanted in the very challenging 5AA section meet Nov. 11-13 at Minnetonka Aquatics Center.
Wayzata won section titles in all three relays and had several swimmers reach the podium to score 673 points, and Maple Grove was second with 353 points – also reaching the podium in several events.
But the Rebels held their own with 300 points and sent the 200-yard freestyle relay to state with a runner-up finish in 1 minute, 42.29 seconds.
Juniors Kari Bork and Addy Stover, sophomore Sienna Nguyen and eighth-grader Sophia Norsted all swam well to get the runner-up finish. Norsted had a 24.82 split in the anchor, and Bork started the race with a 25.47 split.
Wayzata won the 200 free relay in 1:39.37, but Irondale was right on the Rebels’ back – just missing state in 1:42.88.
Champlin Park didn’t stop there with success, however. Several other swimmers reached the podium.
Freshman Elizabeth Mayor took fifth in the 100 backstroke in 1:02.92.
Norsted was fifth in the 200 free in 1:59.16 and sixth in the 100 butterfly in 1:01.25, and Bork was sixth in the 50 free in 25.1 and the 100 free in 56.37.
Junior Lauren Retzer finished sixth in the 200 IM in 2:23.34 and seventh in the 100 backstroke in 1:03.93. Freshman Mari Lachinski finished seventh in the 500 free in 5:36.15, and junior Malia Johnson was seventh in the 100 breaststroke in 1:14.09.
The 400 free relay finished fourth overall in 3:51.69. Norsted, Bork, Retzer and Stover helped drop 10.71 seconds from the prelim time of the relay.
The 200 medley relay was fifth in 1:57.7. Sophomore Mira Gupta, Retzer, Johnson and Nguyen dropped 1.05 seconds from the relay’s prelim time.
The Rebels had points from other spots, as well, with several swimmers making consolation finals.
Johnson was ninth in the 200 IM in 2:23.14, and Nguyen won a consolation race, finishing ninth in the 100 backstroke in 1:05.46. Gupta also took ninth, finishing the 100 breaststroke in 1:14.26.
Stover took 10th in the 100 free in 58.02, and Lachinski took 10th in the 200 free in 2:06. Gupta was 10th in the 500 free in 5:43.79, and Nguyen was 11th in the 100 free in 58.02.
Stover was 14th in the 50 free in 26.44, and sophomore Sadie Alger finished 15th in the 100 fly in 1:08.23. Sophomore Ella Swanson was 15th in the 100 backstroke in 1:09.27.
Senior Nora Matson was 16th in the 100 fly in 1:08.92.
Eighth-grader Lily Swanson took 12th in diving (239.3), and juniors Gwen Myhre (235.3) and Rachel Miller (226.8) were 14th and 15th. Senior Olivia Shelton (223.25) was 16th.
Several other finishes were in prelims.
Junior Lola Sanders and eighth-grader Mia Sanders both made the final in the 500 free after the prelims but didn’t race on Saturday. Lola Sanders was fourth in prelims in 5:15.28, and Mia Sanders took seventh in prelims in 5:30.31.
Sophomore Emily Whitehouse finished 18th in the 200 free in 2:13.53 and the 100 free in 1:00.5, and Swanson was 19th in 2:14.59. Junior Maddie Kersten took 20th in the 50 free in 27.45, and senior Cheyanne Hawfitch was 21st in 27.49.
Junior Emma Henefield finished 19th in the 100 butterfly in 1:14.43.
