There is no state tournament in 2020, so the 5AA section tournament is all that is left for the Champlin Park girls soccer team.
The Rebels (10-1-1 overall) finished two points behind Centennial in the Northwest Suburban Conference, but they earned the top seed for sections and advanced to the semifinals in a 15-0 win over eighth-seeded Park Center (0-12).
The semifinal matchup has Champlin Park taking on fourth-seeded Spring Lake Park at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20. But there is snow in the forecast.
The winner takes on the winner of No. 2 Mounds View and No. 3 Roseville on Thursday, Oct. 22.
The Rebels are trying to win its second straight section title after taking fourth at state last year.
Champlin Park 15, Park Center 0
The wind was intense Oct. 14 in the 5AA section quarterfinal, but it didn’t matter for Champlin Park’s offense.
The girls scored eight goals in the first half and added seven more in the second half to cruise to the semifinals.
Senior Delaney Johnson struck first in the sixth minute with a shot that curved past Park Center sophomore goalie Emerson Whittmore with some extra push by the wind.
Senior midfielder Megan Carlson scored next, and junior midfielder Katelyn Qualley added a goal on a pass by sophomore midfielder Paige Kalal to make it 3-0 in the seventh minute.
Kalal collected the next two goals. She was able to beat Whittmore on a breakaway in the 15th minute, and she scored on a rebound after a save in the 16th minute to make it 5-0.
Sophomore forward Kylie Scott netted a goal in the 31st minute, and sophomore midfielder Abby McKeon scored on a rebound after a save to make it 7-0 in the 35th minute.
Carlson added another goal in the 39th minute with a 1-on-1 breakaway down the middle.
Junior midfielder Allie Hartig made it 9-0 in the 44th minute, and Hartig, Carlson and Scott later scored goals three minutes apart to make it 12-0 in the 51st minute.
Scott scored again, and senior forward Taylor Hillman added a goal to make it 14-0.
Sophomore midfielder Tori Alexander finished the scoring by beating Park Center defenseman Esther Johnson and knocking in a goal in the 65th minute to make it 15-0.
Sophomore goalie Sarah Martin had one save, and freshman goalie Sophia Lehman had a save in the final 20 minutes.
