Champlin Park girls soccer put three players on the 2021 Class 3A All-State list this season.
Junior midfielder Paige Kalal earned the lone first-team All-State honor, and senior midfielder Allie Hartig and junior goalie Sarah Martin both earned second-team selections.
The three players helped lead the Rebels to a 10-5-3 overall record.
Kalal led the team with 28 goals in 18 games was also tied for first with nine assists. Kalal had 65 shots on goal.
Hartig finished with seven goals and seven assists with 41 shots and 23 shots on goal.
Martin had 96 saves in 1,395 minutes in the net, finishing with a .842 save percentage and 1.03 a goals against average.
The seniors joining Kalal on the first team were Lauren Ahles (Centennial, midfielder), Sophia Barjesteh (Woodbury, midfielder), Alma Beaton (St. Louis Park, midfielder), Marisa Bonilla (Stillwater, forward), Dana Bruer (Wayzata, midfielder), Ella Bryant (Shakopee, midfielder), Addison Clarey (Rochester Century, forward), Maddie Dahlien (Edina, forward), Lauren Eckerle (White Bear Lake, midfielder), Joey Edgar (Rosemount, defender), Olvia Gette (Mounds View, defender), Ally Hamski (Centennial, midfielder), McKenna Lehman (Lakeville North, midfielder), Jordan Pascerella (Blaine, midfielder), Maddie Poor (East Ridge, midfielder) and Marlee Williams (Lakeville North, defender).
The others on the first team are juniors Taylor Heimerl (Rosemount, midfielder), Abby Hoiska (Hopkins, forward), Kendall Quall (Maple Grove, defender), Kendall Staddem (Blaine, forward), Jordan Hecht (Rosemount, goalie) and Lauren McAlpine (Mounds View, goalie) and sophomore Izzy Engle (Edina, midfielder).
