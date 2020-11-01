Champlin Park girls soccer should be headed to its second straight state tournament, but the COVID-19 pandemic shortened the 2020 season with the 5AA section tournament being the end of the year.
Still, the Rebels (12-1-1 overall) finished strong with wins against Spring Lake Park and Mounds View on their way to back-to-back 5AA championships, So while there is no state, Champlin Park ends the year with a win and a hypothetical state berth as the fifth-ranked team in Class 2A.
Champlin Park 3, Spring Lake Park 0
The 5AA semifinal changed dates twice and changed venues due to a record snowstorm that dumped over seven inches of snow in the area.
The game was first moved from Oct. 20 to 21, but the top-seeded Rebels’ field was unplayable causing the game to be moved to Oct. 22 at Maple Grove.
And the temperatures were chilly with wind, and snow flurries and a misty rain falling throughout the game.
But the cold, non-ideal conditions didn’t bother Champlin Park, which jumped out to a lead over fourth-ranked Spring Lake Park at halftime and kept the momentum in a 3-0 win.
The first goal came in the ninth minute with sophomore midfielder Paige Kalal sending a corner to the penalty box that senior midfielder Delaney Johnson was able to finish for a 1-0 lead.
The goal came after Kalal also nearly scored just before her corner with a shot that rode the goal line and was eventually cleared before crossing.
Sophomore goalie Sarah Martin stopped a shot by senior midfielder Madi Ngene later, but the rest of the chances were all on the Rebels’ side in the first half.
Senior forward Maille Mathis had three shots saved, and Kalal had two other shots that were saved. Senior midfielder Megan Carlson also had a shot saved.
Mathis scored both goals in the second half.
The first one came in the 42nd minute with Mathis hitting a shot about 30 yards out that sailed over the goalie for a 2-0 lead.
The second goal was set up by senior defenseman Lauren Gauthier, who passed the ball up to Mathis. Mathis then deked the challenging goalie to get the ball past her before finishing the goal in an open net to make it 3-0.
Junior midfielder Allie Hartig later hit the crossbar with junior midfielder Katelyn Qualley getting to the ball and putting a shot on goal that was saved. Megan Carlson later hit the right post on a shot, and Mathis had a shot saved on a diving play.
Hartig hit the crossbar a second time, as well.
Martin finished with one save as Champlin Park controlled the possession for most of the game.
Champlin Park 2, Mounds View 1
The Rebels went down by a goal early before tying up the game at 1-1, but the big goal came with three minutes left in the first half.
Mathis took the ball in the left corner of the field and had a perfect pass to Kalal in the penalty box.
Kalal had enough room to set up her shot, which she drilled past sophomore goalie Lauren McAlpine. McAlpine dove to her right, but the ball was perfectly place – just getting inside the left post.
That was all Champlin Park needed in a 2-1 win to claim the 5AA section title for the second time in school history.
Kalal also tied the game in the 17th minute with almost an identical shot. She was able to strike the ball well, and it remained just inside the left post.
Mounds View took a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute when sophomore forward Jess Eischens passed the ball up the middle of the field to freshman forward Lauren Ballinger. Ballinger was able to finish the play by drilling the left side of the net.
The Rebels did have a few chances early besides the goal.
Mathis, Kalal and Qualley all hooked up with passes with Qualley’s shot being saved. Megan Carlson also found Johnson on a nice pass, with Johnson’s shot needing a leaping save.
With the game tied at 1-1, Mounds View was threatening to score with several players around the penalty box and a loose ball. But Martin was able to snatch the ball before any shots were made.
Eischens did have a shot for the Mustangs, but junior defenseman Jordyn Bredenberg blocked the shot away.
The second half was mostly about midfield possession with very few chances for both teams, but they were good ones.
Martin was able to hold her ground and save a shot by junior forward Ava Westlund, who received the ball near the box with no one in front of her.
Eischens later had a chance on a breakaway, but junior defenseman Bella Vannavong was able to challenge well, forcing a wide shot.
In the final minute, a corner kick went into the penalty box, but Martin once again held her ground on a header for a huge save.
Martin finished with four saves.
Champlin Park has now gone 27-3-2 in the past two seasons, including the 2019 fourth-place finish at state.
Seniors Lindsey Carlson, Megan Carlson, Taylor Hillman, Morgan Pietsch, Rylee Alexander, Gauthier, Johnson and Mathis all closed their high school careers with another trophy.
