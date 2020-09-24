hamplin Park girls soccer remained in first place Sept. 17 with a 3-2 win at Centennial.
The Rebels (6-0 overall) picked up two close wins last week, also knocking off Rogers 3-2, to remain at the top of the Northwest Suburban Conference with five games to play in a shortened regular season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are still some tough games remaining with Totino-Grace (3-1-2) and Blaine (5-0-1) on the schedule. Champlin Park travels to Totino-Grace on Sept. 25 and to Blaine on Oct. 6 in the final game of the regular season.
Champlin Park 3, Rogers 2
The Rebels needed to come back against Rogers (4-1-1) after the Royals took a 2-1 lead in the 31st minute.
Sophomore midfielder Paige Kalal scored the tying goal in the 38th minute unassisted, and senior forward Maille Mathis scored the game-winning goal in the 68th minute on an assist by junior defenseman Bella Bannavong.
Sophomore forward Kylie Scott also scored for Champlin Park, picking up a goal on an assist by senior midfielder Megan Carlson in the 26th minute.
Rogers only had three shots on goal early in the game, but junior midfielder Izzy Smith and eighth-grade forward Lauren Carroll scored on two of those shots.
Sophomore goalie Sarah Martin had one save. Rogers senior goalie Edie Frantzen had three saves.
Champlin Park 3, Centennial 2
It was another one-goal game in the win over Centennial (5-1), but the Rebels scored the first three in the 3-2 victory.
Kalal had a goal and two assists, and Mathis added a goal and an assist. Senior midfielder Delaney Johnson also scored.
Senior forward Khyah Harper and junior forward Sarah Strating each scored for the Cougars.
Martin finished with eight saves, and senior goalie Jenna Lang had seven saves for Centennial.
