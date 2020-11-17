Champlin Park senior forward Maille Mathis was one of the top goal scorers for the girls soccer team in 2020, and that helped her earn a first-team All-State selection.
Mathis finished with 22 goals and eight assists in 13 games, helping the Rebels finish 9-1-1 overall for a runner-up finish in the Northwest Suburban Conference and to finish as the 5AA section champions for the second straight season.
Champlin Park would have made its second state tournament in school history, but the COVID-19 pandemic led to a shortened season and no state tournament.
Senior midfielder Megan Carlson and sophomore forward Paige Kalal also earned All-State recognition, making the second-team.
Kalal finished with 14 goals and 19 assists, and Carlson added 11 goals and 11 assists in 14 games.
Seniors forwards Marli Bertagnoli (Minnetonka), Abby Brantner (Wayzata), Emily Cronkhite (Eagan), Khyah Harper (Centennial), Lexi Huber (Stillwater), Kenzie Jacobson (Rosemount), Olivia Knoepfle (Andover) and Olivia Watson (Moorhead); midfielders Josie Fieldman (Hopkins), Emma Fournier (Maple Grove), Maddie Ishaug (Eden Prairie), Lexi Orlando (Rosemount) and Izzy Quintavalle (Rogers); defensemen Lily Hendrickson (Edina) and Sarah Kothlow (Mounds View); and goalie Chloe Olson (Minneapolis South) also earned first-team All-State selections.
Other first-teamers were junior forwards Marisa Bonilla (Stillwater) and Maddie Dahlien (Edina), junior midfielders Sophia Barjesteh (Woodbury) and McKenna Lehman (Lakeville North), junior defenseman Marlee Williams (Lakeville North) and sophomore forward Kendall Stadden (Blaine).
