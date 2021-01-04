Champlin Park girls Nordic skiing sent one girl to state last season, but the top two skiers did graduate.
Annie Miller – who took seventh at conference, sixth at sections and 45th at state – and Jennifer Omann – who was third at conference and 11th at sections – are both gone. That means that there will be some varsity lineup changes in 2021.
Seniors Atley Schreiner and Ashlyn Murphy also raced in the Northwest Suburban Conference and 5A section meets last year, and both will be captains along with senior Caitlin Richter.
Schreiner finished 21st at conference and 23rd at sections in early 2020, and Murphy was 42nd at conference and 40th at sections. Richter raced at conference and finished 85th.
Sophomore Elise Oldroyd was 52nd at conference and 49th at sections last season, and senior Tanner Cassidy finished 70th at conference and 68th at sections.
Junior Mikayla Whitehouse finished 86th in the conference meet.
There may also be some younger skiers from last season’s junior varsity team that move up this year.
Freshman Lydia Lindell finished fifth in the 4K skate race at the JV conference meet last year in 15 minutes, 35 seconds.
Junior Sophia Schreiner (18:35) and senior Audrey Meester (18:49) were sixth and seventh in the JV conference 4K classic race. Eighth-grader Abby Hibbs (19:24) and freshman Eleanor Grossman (20:07) were 12th and 14th, respectively.
The Rebels did end up as the runner-up in the JV conference meet with 540.5 points, behind champion Maple Grove (566).
Maple Grove won the conference, and Elk River and Armstrong were second and third.
Maple Grove graduates its top three skiers but are expected to return junior Lindsey Young and senior Kalli Smith. Young was 13th, and Smith finished 19th.
The Crimson also won the section. Smith and Young are joined by sophomore Savannah Krull as expected returners from that lineup. Smith was 16th at sections, and Young finished 17th. Krull took 27th.
Elk River/Zimmerman was both conference and section runner-up and brings back much of its starting lineup.
Seniors Katelyn Gramstad, Audrey Neuerburg-Chapman, Ilus Gallay and Mallory Williams and sophomore Hailee Zimpel were some of the top skiers at the conference meet.
Gramstad finished fourth, and Zimpel was 10th. Neuerburg-Chapman took 12th, and Gallay was 25th. Williams took 38th.
Gramstad was ninth at sections. Zimpel was 12th, and Neuerburg-Chapman finished 13th. G
Allay took 28th, and Williams was 38th.
Armstrong returns two state qualifiers in senior Bri Dorweiler and junior Sophia Pung. Pung was second at the conference meet,and Dorweiler finished 15th. Senior Lou Himes (28th), junior Noelle Brandes (26th) and sophomore Sydney Brost (33rd) are also expected back.
Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony was fourth in the conference meet and third at sections.
Senior Autumn VanDenTop (11th), sophomore Samantha Solboe (14th), senior Claire VanDenTop (18th) and juniors Kirsten King (27th), Kaitlyn Finnegan (35th) and Signe Johnson (45th) were all in the team’s top six at conference.
Junior Brynn Bossen was in the top seven in the section lineup. Autumn VanDenTop was 10th at sections, and Solboe finished 15th. Claire VanDenTop was 18th at sections, and King was 20th.
Bossen finished 36th, and Finnegan was 41st. Johnson took 47th.
