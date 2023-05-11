Kaitlyn Kiffmeyer
Kaitlyn Kiffmeyer, 77, prepares to take a shot against Spring Lake Park.

 (Photos by Dominic Bisogno)

Champlin Park girls lacrosse played two games last week as they extended its win streak to six games, beating Anoka and Spring Lake Park on May 1 and May 3, respectively.

 

Reese Hagenbart

Reese Hagenbart, 17, looks for passing options deep in Spring Lake Park territory.
Lauren Schindlbeck
Lauren Schindlbeck, 22, looks for an option while on the attack against the Panthers

