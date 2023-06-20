The Champlin Park girls lacrosse team went 0-2 in the state tournament last week, losing to Edina in the quarterfinals on June 13, before losing to East Ridge in the consolation semifinal one June 15

Champlin Park’s Reese Hagenbart, 17, during her two-goal performance for Champlin Park.
Champlin Park’s Ella Engstrom, 26, scores a late goal against Edina for Champlin Park.

