It isn’t easy advancing to section finals, but Champlin Park girls lacrosse gave itself another opportunity at a state meet following a 9-8 win over Forest Lake on June 7.
The Rebels (13-3 overall), along with the entire state, had their season canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But this was the fourth straight season that they were just a win away from state.
A 14-4 loss to Andover on June 9 meant it was also the fourth straight season that Champlin Park is the 7A section runner-up. While the team hasn’t made state since a three-year stretch from 2013-15, bringing home hardware almost every season for nine years is impressive.
And this year’s team did it with a limited summer tournament and fall practices and no high school action in almost two years.
“You’d like to get back here and finish and go to state, but it is an accomplishment, and we worked really hard to get back to this point and have this opportunity,” coach Jeff Johnson said. “We’ve worked hard, and we had a nice mix of players this year. We had some returning seniors that had some experience from a few years ago, and then we brought in a nice core of younger players.”
The seniors included attackers/midfielders Camryn Mayer, Dayna Carlson and Kyler Schack; defenseman Grace Evenson and Erica Theisen and goalie Jackie Freeman.
And all six were key contributors all year. Mayer had 47 goals and 41 assists, and Carlson added 25 goals and 17 assists. Schack finished with 12 goals and five assists.
Theisen and Evenson were both captains and were key in the backfield, and Freeman was another captain as one of the best goalies in the state.
“I feel blessed to have the opportunity to come in and work with these girls this year and feel their energy,” Johnson said. “Working with those kids and seeing how hard they compete, it truly is something special.”
Freeman had 102 saves and a .607 save percentage, but Johnson said that Freeman offers more than just saves. She also makes key interceptions to limit chances, helps set up the defense around her and also steps up when necessary.
“I love Jackie,” Johnson said. “She’s an outstanding goalie. She’s been a competitor for us for a number of years now, and she leads our defense down there and has done everything we’ve asked of her.”
The seniors also helped bring up the younger core on the team led by starters sophomores Megan Peter and Fayedra Vang and freshmen Lauren Schindlbeck, Eleanor Gregornik and Annabelle Johnson.
Jeff Johnson said that the seniors helped show others what it takes to get through tough games and the grit and determination needed to be successful.
Vang had 36 goals and six assists, and Annabelle Johnson added 35 goals and 20 assists. Peter collected 17 goals and 10 assists, and Schindlbeck had 14 goals and six assists. Gregornik was a starting defender.
“Those five girls, that’s something to build around for our future for sure, and they did a lot of work I asked of them,” Jeff Johnson said.
Champlin Park 9, Forest Lake 8
Peter and Mayer scored goals to put the Rebels up three, and then the defense did just enough to hold onto the 9-8 victory against Forest Lake June 7 at Osseo High School.
Theisen made a key play in the final minute, and Freeman held her own in the final 35 seconds with Forest Lake pressuring.
Mayer ended up with three goals and three assists, and Peter had two goals. Carlson also had two goals, and Schack and Vang each scored one. Freeman finished with 11 saves.
Andover 14, Champlin Park 4
The section final on June 9 started okay with Carlson and Peter scoring and the game being tied 2-2 with eight minutes to go.
But the Huskies won the time of possession with strong draws and scored four times to end the half, and they continued to pile it on in the second half as Champlin Park fell 14-4.
“I think we’re a closer match up than what we showed tonight, but sometimes it goes that way,” Jeff Johnson said. “I’m still proud of the girls. We had a heck of a season, and they came out and gave their very best and it just wasn’t good enough tonight to beat Andover.”
Peter and Vang added goals in the second half, but the possession continued to be on Andover’s side at Osseo High School.
Seniors Caitlyn Klein (3 goals) and Amanda Nelson (2 goals, 2 assists) and juniors Claire Nelson (2 goals, 3 assists), Claire Lickfelt (2 goals), Sara Kaiser (2 goals, 2 assists) and Katie Evans (2 goals) all had multiple points.
“We didn’t win enough draws, and draws are an important part of this game,” Jeff Johnson said. “On a hot day like this, spending too much time playing defense and having to chase and what not, that certainly can wear you out in a hurry.”
