Champlin Park girls lacrosse took care of business June 3 in the 7A section opener, defeating Grand Rapids 20-3.
The top-seeded Rebels (12-2 overall) takes on Forest Lake at 7 p.m., Monday, June 7, at Osseo High School in the section semifinals. The final is June 9 at 7 p.m. at the higher seed.
The game against Forest Lake is a rematch from the 2019 7A section final when Champlin Park lost in overtime.
Champlin Park 20, Grand Rapids 3
The Rebels dominated Grand Rapids on June 3 in the section opener.
Senior Camryn Mayer had four goals and three assists, and senior Dayna Carlson and freshman Lauren Schindlbeck each had three goals and two assists.
Freshman Annabelle Johnson collected three goals and three assists, and sophomore Fayedra Vang had three goals.
Senior Kyler Schack collected two goals and an assist, and freshman Brooke Olson chipped in with two goals.
Senior Jackie Freeman had five saves on seven shots, and junior goalie Kate Ferguson had a save on two shots.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.