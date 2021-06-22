p1 spt chp girls golf ullen
Champlin Park junior Taylor Ullen hits a tee shot on the 16th hole June 15 in the Class 3A state girls golf meet at Bunker Hills Golf Course. Ullen had a 78 in round one and finished 35th overall with a 164.

 (Sun Photo by Anthony Iozzo)

Champlin Park junior Taylor Ullen finished in the top half of the Class 3A state field June 15-16 at Bunker Hills Golf Course.

Ullen, who was an all-conference golfer for the Rebels this season, finished with a 20-over 164 in the two-round tournament.

Ullen had a 78 in round one on June 15.

She started on the back nine, which was the West course, and had five pars and four bogeys. Ullen had a bogey and two pars to start the front nine, which was the East course, but then birdied the fourth and fifth holes.

Ullen closed the first round with a par and three bogeys.

Ullen had an 86 in round two with seven pars, eight bogeys and three double bogeys.

Simley freshman Reese McCauley won the tournament with a 5-under 139, and Roseville sophomore Olivia Salonek was second with a 4-under 140. Orono senior Camille Kuznik was third with an even-par 144.

