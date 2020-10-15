Abby Hibbs had a strong Northwest Suburban Conference meet once again Oct. 7 at Bassett Creek Park in Crystal.
The eighth-grader finished sixth overall in 19 minutes, 34.2 seconds to make the All-conference team. In her varsity debut last season, Hibbs finished fifth, but she cut 19.4 seconds off her time this season.
The Rebels ended up sixth overall out of 13 teams with a 167.
Sophomore Elise Oldroyd also made the all-conference list with a 26th-place finish in 21:25.5, and freshman Ellie Grossman earned an honorable mention with a 37th-place finish in 21:58.2. Oldroyd was an honorable mention in 2019.
Senior Maggie Grossman was four spots away from an honorable mention, finishing 46th in 22:19.3. Seventh-grader Sophie Grossman was 53rd in 22:45.9.
Three other runners didn’t count toward the final score.
Senior Atley Schreiner took 60th in 23:01.2, and sophomore Melina Ung was 66th in 23:18.9. Senior Callista LaMott took 75th in 23:35.4.
