Champlin Park girls basketball was a young team last season with several underclassmen playing key minutes.
The Rebels ended up 13-12 overall and fell to eventual section runner-up Spring Lake Park in the 5AAAA quarterfinals, but they now have another year of experience and nine players back from that squad.
Sophomore guard Mikaelah Counce is one of the top returners from last season. She had 273 points.
Senior guard Izzy Quick is also back as one of the leaders in 2019-20 after finishing third on the team with 173 points.
Senior guard Miyah Dubose is also back after collecting 170 points. Sophomore guard Amelia Valentino was thrown into varsity action for the first time, and she excelled with 158 points.
Junior guards Maya Fitzpatrick (122 points) and Amaya Doree (82 points) are two other key players that look to improve this season.
Junior forward Gina Stefferud, sophomore center Izzy John and sophomore guard Natalie Worwa are also back from a year ago.
And four other players were called up from the B Squad to join varsity – junior forward Anjali Singh, sophomore forward Ashten Gryte and sophomore guards Ashley Mehl and Anna Marsolek.
So far this season, Counce, Fitzpatrick, Doree, Dubose, Valentino and Quick have combined for 139 points in three games. Newcomer freshman forward Nicole Lillard has also chipped in 12 points, and John, Stefferud and Worwa have also contributed points.
Makayla Johnson (188 points) is a key loss to graduation, as are Ally Crymble and Dejah Jenkins who played key minutes on both sides of the floor.
Rebels start 1-2 overall
Champlin Park opened the season with a 59-55 loss to Chanhassen, but the Rebels followed that up with a 60-55 win against Prior Lake on Nov. 26.
Doree and Counce led Champlin Park with 14 and 12 points, respectively, in the loss to Chanhassen. Fitzpatrick chipped in nine points, and Quick added eight. Valentino had six.
Counce had 16 points in the win over Prior Lake, and Fitzpatrick collected 13. Lillard had eight points, and Doree and Quick had seven and six points, respectively.
The Rebels fell 64-45 at Maple Grove on Dec. 5.
Counce and Dubose each scored 13 points, and Fitzpatrick added nine.
