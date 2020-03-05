Champlin Park girls basketball finished the regular season strong to earn a No. 5 seed in the 5AAAA section tournament.
The Rebels (12-15 overall) won four straight games and followed it up Feb. 26 with a thrilling 74-67 win in double overtime at fourth-seeded Spring Lake Park in the section quarterfinals.
That set up a showdown with fourth-ranked and top-seeded Park Center Feb. 29 in the section semifinals at Anoka High School. While Champlin Park had its chances, the season ultimately ended in a 69-57 loss to the Pirates.
The Rebels did have a strange overall year with 11 of its 14 regular season losses coming by eight points or less. A big reason for those close losses was poor shooting in the paint, coach Josh Steck said.
Champlin Park would get chances inside and finish games with 12-for-40 from the field when near the basket, but that changed in the final few weeks when the Rebels were shooting closer to 70 percent in the paint.
“It was a little bit rocky, especially since there were games that we lost that we shouldn’t have lost,” Steck said. “We just couldn’t execute for whatever reason, and honestly, what helped us end our season on such a high was that we were able to make those shots.”
That percentage fell back down to pre-winning streak levels against Park Center, however. Champlin Park battled back from big deficits multiple times against the Pirates, but they missed layups inside or had turnovers in transition at inopportune times in the game.
There were moments of success though.
Park Center took a 30-16 lead early in the second half, but junior forward Gina Stefferud made a basket inside to start a little comeback. Junior forward Maya Fitzpatrick added four free throws, and freshman guard Nicole Lillard scored inside on a long pass by senior guard Miyah Dubose.
Those plays cut the deficit to 30-24 with 14 minutes to go.
The Rebels’ defense turned it up too. Stefferud had a blocked shot, and Fitzpatrick had a steal. But nothing came from those possessions with Champlin Park turning the ball over themselves.
Sophomore guard Mikaelah Counce added a basket inside later to keep the deficit at six points, 32-26, and the Rebels earned a team steal on the next play.
The problem was that the girls once again lost the ball before getting into their offense, and the Pirates built their lead back to 14 points, 42-28.
That started another comeback attempt with senior guard Izzy Quick scoring with a floater on a pass by Fitzpatrick, and sophomore guard Amelia Valentino draining a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 45-36.
Lillard (nine points) later knocked down four free throws to make it a seven-point game, 47-40, but Champlin Park lost the ball again with a chance to get closer.
Quick later scored inside and had a steal to get the ball back to the Rebels. But later in the possession, an errant pass on a breakaway led to another turnover that kept the deficit at seven points.
“We were forcing turnovers, but we couldn’t get a basket off of those turnovers, either turning it over ourselves or just missing stuff,” Steck said.
Valentino, who led Champlin Park with 17 points, drained a few more 3-pointers in the second half, but missed shots inside allowed for quick transition points by the Pirates to put the game away.
The Rebels fell behind 10-2 in the first half before coming back to eventually tie the game at 16-16.
Quick (10 points) scored on a pass by Dubose (four points), and Fitzpatrick (seven points) later scored to make it 10-6.
Valentino drained a 3-pointer to make it a one-point game, and Counce (eight points) later scored on a pass by Quick to keep the game close at 14-11.
Quick and Counce added field goals, and Fitzpatrick added a free throw to tie the game. But the Pirates went on to finish the half on a 7-0 run.
No one scored in the final minute. Champlin Park turned the ball over twice and also had an offensive foul called.
“It was very frustrating, to say the least,” Steck said. “Even they knew that we were missing so many layups and if we made them, the game would be different.”
The Rebels graduate Quick (175 points) and Dubose (187 points), and both will be missed, Steck said.
Dubose was one of the top point guards in the Northwest Suburban Conference, and she played a lot of minutes.
“She didn’t come out tonight, and there were a lot of games that we didn’t pull her out because we needed her on the floor for defensive purposes and for ball-handling purposes,” Steck said.
Quick was a non-traditional post player that had to play inside due to her length but was really more of a guard.
“Leadership-wise, there is a lot we are losing from those two,” Steck said. “Hopefully, they passed on words of wisdom and lots of knowledge to our younger kids.”
There will be several players expected back, however, including Fitzpatrick (252 points), Counce (232 points), Lillard (160 points), junior guard Amaya Doree (150 points), Valentino (148 points) and Stefferud (117 points).
Steck said that there will be a lot of experience back next year, and the team hopes to improve and win some more close games.
“The biggest thing we hope to take away is our ability to compete and know that we can compete,” Steck said. “I think these girls know that they can compete with almost anybody, and coming back, we just know we need to work harder.”
Champlin Park 74, Spring Lake Park 67
Champlin Park opened the 5AAAA section tournament with a 74-67 win in double overtime at Spring Lake Park.
The Rebels outscored the Panthers 10-3 in double overtime.
Fitzpatrick finished with 25 points, and Lillard and Stefferud each had 10 points. Dubose added eight points, and Counce and Doree had seven and six points, respectively. Quick had five points, and Valentino had three.
