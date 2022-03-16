Champlin Park girls basketball had its 2021-21 season come to a close March 8 in the 5AAAA section semifinals in a 52-40 loss at top-seeded and seventh-ranked Maple Grove.

The Rebels (11-16 overall) had six seniors play their final high school games. Guards Mikaelah Counce, Alicia Bates, Amelia Valentino, Natalie Worwa and Anna Marsolek and center Izzy John.

The graduations will be tough to replace with Counce averaging 13.9 points per game, Bates averaging eight points per game, and Valentino and John both scoring over 100 points this season.

Worwa also contributed off the bench, and Marsolek played some minutes as well.

Champlin Park does have several players expected back, including junior guard Nicole Lillard and sophomore guard Ava Holman.

Holman was second on the team in scoring behind Counce, averaging 12.2 points per game. Lillard was fourth on the team, averaging 7.7 points per game.

Maple Grove ended up being upset by second-seeded Roseville 60-50 March 10 in the section final.

