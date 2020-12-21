Champlin Park girls basketball had an up-and-down 2019-20 season and finished 12-15 overall with the season ending in the 5AAAA section semifinals against Park Center.
The Rebels did show high potential at times last year, including a win over seventh-ranked Maple Grove and a double-overtime win over Spring Lake Park in the 5AAAA section quarterfinals. They also had a 50-48 win over 10th-ranked Eden Prairie.
And much of last year’s squad are expected back with another season of experience behind them.
Senior forwards Maya Fitzpatrick, Gina Stefferud and Anjali Singh, senior guard Amaya Doree, junior guards Natalie Worwa, Amelia Valentino, Mikaelah Counce, Ashley Mehl and Anna Marsolek, junior forward Ashten Gryte, junior center Izzy John, sophomore guards Malayna Dille-Starks, Nicole Lillard and Sydney Young and sophomore forward Azia Simmons were all on the roster.
Miyah Dubose (195 points) and Izzy Quick (180 points) are the lone players that graduated.
Fitzpatrick was the team leader with 277 points, and Counce was next with 239 points.
Fitzpatrick is ranked 113th on the Prep Girls Hoops website for the Class of 2021, and she is committed to NCAA Division II Wayne State University in Detroit, Mich.
Counce is ranked 56th on Prep Girls Hoops for the Class of 2022.
Lillard added 170 points, and Doree had 156 points.
Lillard is ranked 28th on Prep Girls Hoops for the Class of 2023.
Doree is ranked 91st on Prep Girls Hoops for the Class of 2021. She is committed to North Iowa Area Community College.
Valentino and Stefferud were also over 100 points with 151 and 127, respectively. Valentino is ranked 46th on the Prep Girls Hoop website for the Class of 2022 and is noted as one of the best shooters in the state.
John (20 points), Worwa (eight points) and Marsolek (three points) also made the stat sheet.
John is ranked 108th on Prep Girls Hoops for the Class of 2022.
Having so many players back could be a plus for a season that is already delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Practices are set to resume either Dec. 21, Jan. 4 or Jan. 18 depending on any actions by Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Health.
Regardless of the restart date, the season will be shortened. And postseason plans are yet to be finalized. Fall sports only had section tournaments, so it is unknown whether there will be state tournaments for winter sports.
Conference preview
Champlin Park will be looking to improve in the Northwest Suburban North Conference after a 6-6 record a year ago.
Maple Grove was 11-1 with the lone conference loss against the Rebels, and Andover was 8-4. Centennial was 7-5. Champlin Park also had wins over Andover and Centennial last season but lost twice to Anoka, which was fourth at 4-8.
Blaine was fourth at 5-7, and Coon Rapids was in last at 1-11.
Maple Grove is expected to remain strong. The Crimson lost Abby Schulte (482 points) to graduation, but they have another player who scored over 400 points expected back. Senior forward Jordyn Lamker finished with 447 points.
Senior guards Izzy Brant and Kylie Baranick and junior guard Ari Gordon are also expected back. Brant finished with 208 points, and Baranick had 196. Gordon chipped in 178 points.
Senior guard Alyssa Gerth is the top player expected back for Andover. Gerth finished with 263 points last season.
Senior forwards Annie Feine and Kylie Scowcroft are also expected back. Feine had 78 points, and Scowcroft had 70 points.
Centennial looks to be strong this season with the expected return of senior center Jenna Guyer, senior guard Jodi Anderson and junior guards Hannah Herzig, Camille Cummings and Sydney Kubes.
Guyer and Anderson both scored over 400 points. Guyer finished with 447 points and 270 rebounds, and Anderson had 459 points and 153 rebounds.
Herzig had 222 points and 113 rebounds, and Cummings added 160 points and 110 rebounds. Kubes chipped in 130 points and 81 rebounds.
Blaine graduates several top players from its team. The Bengals are expected to get back junior guard Allison Terry, who had 145 points.
Anoka returns senior guard Olivia Anderson, who led the Tornadoes with 474 points.
Coon Rapids looks to add to its win total this season with the expected return of senior forwards Ella Giorgi, Nicole Post and Macy Holland, senior guards Syd Kehr and Kylie Hettwer and junior forward Jenny Ntambwe.
Ntambwe led the Cardinals with 248 points, and Giorgi had 218 points. Post chipped in 128 points, and Kehr had 124 points. Holland and Hettwer also had triple-digit points with 104 and 102, respectively.
