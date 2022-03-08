Champlin Park girls basketball was able to add another game to the 2021-22 season with a 63-50 win March 3 over fifth-seeded Mounds View in the 5AAAA section quarterfinals.
The host fourth-seeded Rebels (11-15 overall) advanced to the semifinals to take on top-seeded and seventh-ranked Maple Grove March 8, which was after the Sun Post’s Monday deadline.
The winner of that game takes on the winner of Spring Lake Park/Roseville at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 10, in the section final at Anoka High School.
Champlin Park 63, Mounds View 50
The Rebels led throughout the game, but Mounds View (9-17) cut the lead down to four and five in the second half.
Both times, Champlin Park stepped up to retake control.
Junior Yazzy Abed hit a 3-pointer to cut the Rebels’ lead to 40-36, but senior guard Mikaelah Counce quickly drove the floor for a layup, and senior guard Alicia Bates added a 3-pointer.
Junior guard Nicole Lillard also scored to push the lead to double-digits, 47-36.
Lillard added an offensive putback, but Mounds View cut the lead again with a 3-pointer by senior Maddie Hanson, a basket by sophomore Bria Stenstrom and a free throw by sophomore Logan Kirk.
Lillard finally helped stop the run with a pass inside to sophomore center Jadyn Spann, who finished inside to make it 51-44.
Senior guard Amelia Valentino then found Counce inside for another basket after two missed free throws by the Mustangs, and Counce scored again to make it 56-44.
Sophomore guard Ava Holman followed with a 3-pointer, and Bates and senior guard Natalie Worwa added free throws to clinch the win.
Bates had a big first half with a couple of driving layups to start the scoring and another layup to make it 9-4.
Holman pushed the lead to 16-6 with an offensive rebound and a step-back 3-pointer, and Counce had six points early on, as well.
But the others needed to step up as Counce was forced to sit with three fouls and just under eight minutes left in the half.
Starters Bates and Holman added 3-pointers after Counce sat, and freshman guard Olivia Mehl and Worwa both came off the bench and had big minutes.
Valentino had an offensive rebound, and she found Mehl outside. Mehl drained the 3-pointer, and she later added a layup on a long pass by Bates.
Mehl ended up picking three fouls and needed to sit for Worwa, and Worwa came off the bench to drain a 3-pointer. Lillard closed the half with a bank shot to make it 36-25.
Senior center Izzy John added a couple of baskets early in the second half.
Bates finished with 16 points, and Counce chipped in with 13. Holman had nine, and Lillard finished with seven. Mehl and Worwa both had five.
