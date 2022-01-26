Champlin Park girls basketball had some key chances to put Andover away Jan. 18 and ended up dropping a 51-46 heartbreaker in the final minute. But the Rebels (7-7 overall, 5-4 Northwest Suburban Conference) came right back to put a full game together in a 67-48 win over Osseo Jan. 21.
Andover 51, Champlin Park 46
Champlin Park jumped out to a 10-point lead early in the second half after an offensive putback by sophomore guard Ava Holman, but Andover cut into the lead with a 3-pointer and a layup by sophomore guard Piper Engelby and two inside baskets by sophomore forward Morgan Miller.
The Rebels kept the lead for most of the second half, though.
Holman and junior guard Nicole Lillard each had driving layups, and senior guard Amelia Valentino kept an offensive possession alive with an offensive rebound and found Holman to push the lead back to 35-27.
Andover junior guard Lily Peterson hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead back to just two points, 36-34, and junior forward Kayla Beckman later scored to give the Huskies a brief 39-38 lead before Rebels’ senior guard Mikaelah Counce hit four free throws and senior center Izzy John scored after an offensive rebound to push Champlin Park ahead, 44-39.
Lillard then added a basket on an assist to Holman, but it was all Andover after that with the Huskies closing the game on a 12-0 run.
Senior guard Jersey Castillo hit a 3-pointer, and Miller scored to cut the Rebels’ lead to 46-44.
Lillard then forced a steal and got the ball to Counce who had a wide-open net, but Counce wasn’t able to convert the layup.
Andover senior guard Lexi Imdieke followed that up with a 3-pointer to give the Huskies a 47-46 lead, and sophomore guard Anna Vaaler and Engelby both hit free throws to close the game.
The first half was back-and-forth with Andover taking a 16-11 lead before Champlin Park ended the half on a 14-2 run.
Senior guard Alecia Bates hit a 3-pointer, and Lillard had three of four free throws to give the Rebels a 17-16 lead. John added a jumper on a pass by Counce, and Bates had a steal and an assist to Holman, who scored to make it 21-16.
Bates added a layup and a couple of free throws to give the Rebels a 24-18 lead at halftime.
Lillard and Holman each had 13 points, and Counce and Bates each finished with eight points. John added four points.
Miller led Andover with 12 points, and Imdieke and Engelby both had 10 points.
Champlin Park 67, Osseo 48
The offense was balanced with three double-digit scorers and another two players close in a 67-48 win over Osseo last Friday.
The Rebels jumped out to a 28-18 lead at halftime and kept playing well through the second half to get the bounceback win.
Counce had a big game with 18 points, and Holman and Lillard had 15 and 10 points, respectively.
John and Bates each added seven points, and Valentino chipped in with five points. Sophomore forward/center Jadyn Spann collected four points.
Junior center Aalayah Wilson led the Orioles with 25 points.
