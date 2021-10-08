It wasn’t the start Champlin Park football wanted in a 48-15 loss Oct. 1 against 10th-ranked Maple Grove.
The host Rebels (0-5 overall, 0-4 Metro-Gold North) fell behind 28-0 in the first quarter, and junior starting quarterback Sean Erickson left after being injured on a sack at the end of the second offensive possession.
The Crimson (4-1, 3-1) added another score in the second half before freshman backup quarterback Brady Schornstein and the offense put together a scoring drive.
Schornstein had a tough first series with a loss of seven yards on a run on third down of a 3-and-out. Maple Grove junior quarterback Jacob Kilzer hit junior running back Tanner Albeck on a 39-yard touchdown pass and it was a 35-0 deficit.
The second series for Schornstein ended in a sack, but the defense got him a third chance after forcing a fumble that senior linebacker Eniedi Isuk recovered on the Maple Grove 48-yard line.
This time Schornstein was able to get something going after connecting with junior wide receiver Emmit Tutt on a 12-yard pass for a first down.
Schornstein completed his next three passes, hitting Tutt on a 5-yard play and senior running back/defensive back Darius Givance on 7-yard and 23-yard plays that put the ball on the 1-yard line.
Senior running back/linebacker JJ Robinson punched in the score on a 1-yard run, and he also added a two-point conversion run to cut the deficit to 35-8.
That momentum was short-lived with a quick answer by Maple Grove. Kilzer started the next drive with a 54-yard touchdown run, and it was 42-8 at halftime.
Junior kicker Connor Fournier connected on 37- and 43-yard field goals in the third quarter to push the Crimson lead to 48-8, leading to a running clock in the fourth quarter.
Schornstein ended the scoring on a high note, however.
He hit senior wide receiver Branden Shaffa on a 6-yard pass, and junior running back Jakarta Davis was able to get the first down on a 4-yard run.
Davis added a 5-yard run, and Schornstein followed that up with a nice pass to junior wide receiver Blake Stahl. Stahl caught the ball in stride and made it into the end zone for the 33-yard touchdown with just over three minutes to go.
The first quarter was much tougher with a fumble lost on the opening kickoff setting Maple Grove up on the Rebels’ 16-yard line.
Three plays later, senior running back Derrick Jameson scored the first of three touchdowns on a 2-yard run to make it 7-0.
Erickson started the first offensive drive well with an 8-yard pass to Givance, and Robinson was able to get the first down on a 2-yard run, but the drive stalled after three runs and a false start penalty led to a punt.
The next Crimson drive only took two plays with a 53-yard touchdown run by Jameson making it 14-0.
Maple Grove then pulled off a kick-off that led to a recovery after the ball was placed in an empty part of the field.
Four plays later, Kilzer ran in a 4-yard touchdown run to make it 21-0.
Erickson was sacked by three players on a third-down play on the next drive, and he was injured on the play.
Senior defensive back Obi Nwosu did make two nice plays after the punt. He successfully defended against junior Jacob Anderson on two deep passes that would have been touchdowns had Nwosu not gotten a hand on the ball.
But Jameson was able to continue the touchdown streak for the Crimson on a 47-yard run to the end zone with three broken tackles, dragging two players five yards to the goal line to make it 28-0.
Schornstein finished 8-for-10 with 102 yards and a touchdown, and Erickson was 2-for-2 for six yards before his injury.
Givance had four receptions for 54 yards, and Stahl had two receptions for 33 yards and a touchdown. Robinson finished with 11 carries for 10 yards and a touchdown. Tutt had two receptions for 17 yards.
Senior Lorenzo Andrews also had a nice defensive play in the third quarter by diving to knock down a pass to senior Cole Newell on what would have been a first down.
Kilzer finished 5-or-11 for 78 yards and a touchdown, and he added 69 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. Jameson had six carries for 114 yards and three touchdowns, and Albeck finished with two receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown and seven carries for 28 yards with a fumble lost. Junior Jordan Olagbaju finished with four carries for 47 yards.
Next up for the Rebels is a road game at St. Michael-Albertville (3-2, 2-2), which dropped a 23-20 game at Minnetonka on Oct. 1.
